Washington Wizards Continue Rebuild with Championship-Winning Wing
Even after the NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards have found a way to add more young talent.
Just a few days after the second round ended, the team made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Washington sent Colby Jones to the reigning champs in return for a second-round pick, and young wing prospect Dillon Jones.
Jones spent his rookie season in OKC, putting up 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists per game while shooting 38.3% from the field, 25.4% from 3-point range in 54 appearances and three starts. The former first round pick didn't get much opportunity on a championship team, but could flourish with a younger roster and more touches in Washington.
Despite being an end of the bench player, Jones notched four points, two rebounds and an assist in three appearances against the Indiana Pacers during the NBA Finals.
A 23-year-old who will turn 24 in October, OKC took Jones with the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, trading five second-round picks to acquire the Weber State standout. The versatile wing measured at 6-foot-4 and half an inch without shoes at the NBA Combine, weighing 236 pounds and boasting a 6-foot-11 wingspan.
As a senior in college, Jones averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals per game. The Wizard's new acquisition needs to improve as a shooter, but has a unique skillset and enough size to be impactful as a pro if he can put it all together.
After leaving a championship team in Oklahoma City, Jones will join an intriguing group of young players that includes: Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and Jamir Watkins.
Johnson, Riley and Watkins join the Wizards in the 2025 draft class, while Sarr, Carrington, and George were in the 2024 class with Jones. Coulibaly was the No. 7 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Alongside the aforementioned crew, Jones will have a better chance at earning regular minutes, and getting more reps to help his development as a player. If the former Thunder can improve his game and the other prospects in Washington work out with Jones, the Wizards should be a fun team again in the near future.
