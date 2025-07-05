What Dink Pate Brings to the New York Knicks
New York Knicks signee Dink Pate is a highly talented young player with a ton of potential and room to grow after playing two years in the NBA G League for both Ignite and Mexico City.
Too young to declare for the draft after his first year in the G League, the NBA allowed Pate to play for the Capitanes after the end of the Ignite program.
Having played multiple positions in his professional career, he settled into more of an off-ball role this season after being a lead initiator for Ignite as a 17-year-old. He saw improvements in points per game, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage, while seeing a decrease in turnovers in his new position as a wing. The 6-foot-8 perimeter prospect went undrafted in 2025, signing with the Knicks as one of the more high-profile UDFA deals.
So what does the 19-year-old bring to the Knicks? The main thing that pops about Pate's game is his ability to slash from the perimeter and finish at the rim. He is highly athletic – explosive even – and has demonstrated a comfortability in attacking the basket off of a live dribble. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season, shooting about 50% on two-point shots, an increase from the 41% he shot inside the arc as a rookie.
He also serves as a connective passer, utilizing his instincts developed as a lead guard. He averaged 2.1 assists per game last season, and though this is a decrease from the 3.8 he put up the year before, the change in role contributed to this, as he did not have the ball in his hands nearly as often. He also averaged 0.6 steals per game, meaning he can be the type of player to create turnovers and lead the break in transition.
He did have his issues shooting the ball, however – just 26% from three and 58% on free throws underlines his struggles to score from distance. The inability to space the floor is something that can limit his effectiveness in the NBA, but if he can increase his efficiency on these kinds of shots, he can be an effective player for New York in the future.