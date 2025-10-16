What Every NBA Team Needs From Their 2025 First-Round Pick: Northwest Division
The Western Conference is absolutely loaded this season, per usual, but the Northwest is more polarizing than most divisions. Not that winning your division matters in terms of clinching a playoff spot, but the mix of teams is interesting, especially when taking into account the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the reigning champions, yet they made the No. 15 pick in the draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves, a Western Conference finalist, made their pick (from Detroit, via New York) instead of trading it. The Denver Nuggets did not have a first-round selection this year.
But then there are the rebuilding teams. The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers have potential franchise changers from this year's class. Here is what every team needs from their first-round pick:
Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz
What They Need: Franchise Scorer
Bailey has unbelievable upside, emphasized in his preseason performances. Through three games, he's averaging 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 27 minutes. The 6-foot-8 wing is starting to live up to the hype in terms of his two-way impact.
The Rutgers product is a bit more simplistic in his scoring, but that doesn't mean he's not elite. Bailey doesn't need to size up defenders and hit them with multiple dribble moves. Instead, he uses his frame and athleticism to get to his spot in one, maybe two dribbles. That will bode well down the road.
Bailey is expected to be the savior of the Jazz. After years in the basement following the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era, Utah is looking for another superstar to headline the young core. The 19-year-old can be just that.
Thomas Sorber, Oklahoma City Thunder
What They Need: Long-Term Center Depth
Sorber will miss the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL, but he wasn't expected to crack the rotation anyway. The 6-foot-10 center is more of a traditional big man, being able to work in the pick-and-roll and score in the paint and post.
The Thunder don't need Sorber to be anything major, rather someone to replace Isaiah Hartenstein when the apron rules inevitably catch up to Oklahoma City. The team can try to work him into the rotation next season, but he has all the time in the world to get comfortable.
Yang Hansen, Portland Trail Blazers
What They Need: Dynamic Big Man
Hansen is in an interesting situation. He wasn't expected to be the No. 16 pick, rather a second-rounder, but the upside is certainly there. Through three preseason games, the 7-foot-1 center is averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in limited time.
The Chinese big man will play behind Donovan Clingan in the center rotation, which is a perfect dynamic for the Trail Blazers. Clingan is more of a traditional center, while Hansen can put the ball on the floor and do a little more on offense. That's what Portland will need from him off the bench.
Joan Beringer, Minnesota Timberwolves
What They Need: Long-Term Center Depth
Beringer is not ready to play meaningful minutes for a title contender, but Minnesota's pick still makes sense. The 6-foot-11 center will play behind Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid at the five, but having an defensive force and a skilled big man on your team help with mentorship and development.
Beringer has already shown his potential with a 10-point, 10-rebound, two-block performance in Minnesota's most recent preseason game. He can play the role of a Gobert down the road, but at 18 years old, there's no rush to implement him in the rotation.
Walter Clayton Jr., Utah Jazz
What They Need: Spark Plug Scorer
Clayton gained immense hype after Florida's 2025 National Championship run, and the 6-foot-3 point guard looked like a hybrid of Stephen Curry and Jamal Murray. Despite being a senior, he was still hyped up as a prospect.
Clayton can score from anywhere on the floor, but he's a shot creator from the perimeter, in particular. He can work his way into the rotation, but the guard room is crowded with Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Keyonte George, and even Bailey sneaking in some minutes at the two.