NBA Draft: Three Best Fits for Duke's Cameron Boozer

Just about a third of the way through the college basketball regular season, Cameron Boozer would be the National Player of the Year award winner, according to the vast majority of analysts. The 6-foot-9 freshman is averaging an absurd 23.3 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals per game, with Duke at 11-1.

The Blue Devils have relied on the future top-three NBA Draft pick to score, rebound and playmake all at once while having a roster good enough to win a National Championship.

Boozer has displayed an impressive skill set thus far, with a smooth touch around the rim and a solid jumper for a big man. On the other end of the floor, his frame, athleticism and IQ make him one of the better defenders in the 2026 class.

With the NBA regular season nearing its halfway point, many teams are trying to secure a top draft pick to select Boozer at No. 1. Of the 10 teams outside of the Play-In Tournament right now, which three would be the best fit for the star?

3. New Orleans Pelicans

Even if the Pelicans held on to Zion Williamson (which is unlikely if they continue to lose games), they could still make it work with Boozer in the rotation. However, purely analyzing everyone outside of Williamson, this would be ideal for Duke's top scorer.

Boozer would be able to play alongside a plethora of shooters, which would benefit his slashing and playmaking. Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones and Jordan Poole can all knock down shots from deep, while Jeremiah Fears has shown potential as a three-level scorer.

There is enough talent where Boozer wouldn't have to carry the franchise off the bat, but he'd still be the focal point. If New Orleans decides to move on from Williamson, this would be a great fit.

2. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are a great fit for anyone, considering they lack a franchise star. Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney take up the forward spots, but like Williamson, Porter isn't expected to remain with this team past the 2025-26 season.

Boozer would take Brooklyn by storm, with the freedom to develop without a concern for winning immediately. On top of that, he'd have playmakers and shooters around him, such as Clowney, Egor Demin, Danny Wolf and more. Porter could still work on the same team, given his incredible 49-40-84 shooting splits this season.

With an up-and-coming head coach in Jordi Fernandez, the Nets would be great for Boozer's long-term development. Brooklyn also has plenty of assets for the future, which could bring help down the road.

1. Charlotte Hornets

Never mind the fact that Boozer would be playing two hours from Duke's campus. The Hornets are finally building something competitive, and their talent pool would be perfect for the 6-foot-9 freshman.

LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller are the perfect wings for a do-it-all power forward, while Ryan Kalkbrenner has made a significant impact as a rookie center. Boozer would have a great mix of playmaking, shooting and defense on the perimeter, with a good enough paint presence.

Despite the 11-20 record, Charlotte has played some solid basketball this month, having won four of its last six games. With the right coach and development, Boozer could form a star-studded trio with Ball and Knueppel, a Rookie of the Year candidate averaging 19.3 points per game. Systematically, it's perfect, but can the Blue Devil be the change this franchise needs to make the playoffs?