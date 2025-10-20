What Every NBA Team Needs From Their 2025 First-Round Pick: Southwest Division
In the final edition of what every NBA from their first-round pick, the Southwest Division is perhaps the most exciting based on talent distribution from the draft and competitiveness from the teams. Four of the five teams in the division had a lottery pick, despite all of them being expected to push for the postseason.
The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies combined for six selections in the top 30, including the first two picks of the draft. This group will carry the weight of multiple franchises heading into the 2025-26 season:
Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
What They Need: Franchise Star
The Mavericks can't afford for Flagg not to win Rookie of the Year after trading Luka Doncic last season. Sure, he doesn't need to be the immediate leading scorer with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving on the roster, but he needs to be a prominent third option for a team hoping to make the postseason.
Flagg can be an all-around star at 6-foot-9 with great athleticism. He is so versatile on both ends of the floor, averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in the preseason.
The scoring doesn't have to immediately show, but if Flagg can be Dallas' best defender and facilitate, the organization will be in great shape for when he develops.
Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs
What They Need: Long-Term Point Guard
Remember, this is based on what the team needs from each pick this season, not in the future. Harper will play behind De'Aaron Fox, but he may not start on opening night, which gives the rookie an opportunity to show what he can do in more time.
The 6-foot-6 point guard can score and facilitate at a high level, similar to Fox. The Spurs are finally pushing for the playoffs with Victor Wembanyama at the helm, and they have the young core to get there. Harper, although the No. 2 pick, doesn't have to be spectacular for San Antonio to be successful.
Harper just needs to show flashes off the bench in case Fox remains out. As a young piece, he will be asked to step up as Wembanyama's co-star after if and when the All-Star departs.
Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans
What They Need: Spark Plug
Fears is in a similar spot as Harper with Jordan Poole as the starting point guard. The Oklahoma product won't be asked to bear any major responsibilities in year one, despite being a lottery pick. Instead, he will come off the bench as a bit of a project.
Fears is one of the best shot creators in his class. He can score at all three levels, having averaged 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the preseason. Off the bench, he will need to be a spark plug for a team desperately trying to get back into the postseason hunt.
Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies
What They Need: 3&D Wing
Coward was one of the most underrated players in the class. He is a prototypical wing at 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan.
Off the bench for the Grizzlies, the 22-year-old is relatively old for a rookie, but that bodes well for a Memphis team looking to take the next step. He will back up Jaylen Wells and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as a 3&D wing.
The former Washington State star has already shown what he can do for the Grizzlies, having averaged 10 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in just 22.8 minutes.
Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans
What They Need: Front Court Offense
Queen is interchangeable at the four and five, which gives the Pelicans much-needed flexibility when taking Zion Williamson's injury history into account. The 20-year-old is still recovering from wrist surgery, but should be back soon, according to the team.
At 6-foot-10, Queen is offensively gifted within the arc. He can score in the midrange and paint, despite lacking athleticism. At Maryland, he averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds, proving skill is more important.
In New Orleans, he and Fears will lead a bench unit as they develop. Queen will be behind Williamson and Yves Missi, barring injuries.
Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
What They Need: All-Around Defense
Bryant's offensive game is still extremely raw, but he has the defense of a 10-year veteran. The 6-foot-8 forward has a 6-foot-11 wingspan with some impressive athleticism.
Bryant has shown flashes of scoring, but he doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective. The Spurs' young core is already crowded, so he may not get those same offensive opportunities in the regular season.
If Bryant can score off the ball a bit and play elite defense on the other end, he will be a prominent rotation player in San Antonio. He still has time to develop on offense, and if he does, he could be a legitimate star for the future. For now, he has a limited role.