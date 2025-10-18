Pelicans Announce Promising Injury Update for Rookie Derik Queen
The New Orleans Pelicans have an interesting team this upcoming season. After adding new players like Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney, and star forward Zion Williamson coming back looking healthier, the Pelicans could be a sleeper pick in the Western Conference.
Though the West is stacked this year, New Orleans is built for three to five years down the road. In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pelicans traded up to select Derik Queen with the 13th overall pick, potentially finding a franchise cornerstone in the intriguing frontcourt prospect.
Queen went on to play for the Pelicans in the NBA Summer League, where he ended up going down with an injury. The good news for the Pelicans, however, is that Queen's return is soon.
The Pelicans Announced Positive News About Derik Queen
The injury Queen sustained during Summer League was a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, which has sidelined him since, prominently keeping him out of preseason action.
After receiving surgery shortly after, Queen has been in rehab and recovery since. On Saturday, though, Queen received a hopeful update.
The Pelicans announced that Queen is set to resume full basketball activities. That means contact practice, full five-on-five scrimmages, and whatever else he needs to do to prepare for the season. This is a great sign as the regular season approaches, and it means that Queen should be gearing up for his NBA debut.
The 6-foot-10 center, along with Williamson and Looney, could help power the Pelicans' front court. He's only 20 years old and has room to grow, making this announcement a very positive sign for the young team.
Who Exactly Is Derik Queen?
Queen has yet to step foot on an NBA court, so fans haven't exactly been able to see much of him besides his short Summer League stint.
At Maryland during the 2024-25 college basketball season, Queen played 36 games, averaging 16.5 points, nine rebounds, and just under two assists per game, shooting over 52% from the field.
When asked about a potential ramp-up period versus fully playing, Queen kept it short but optimistic, "I feel like I'm ready now. I just went through a hard practice. It's up to the trainers and the coaches," he said.
With a positive attitude himself and the backing from the front office, Queen could be out there playing very soon with the Pelicans. Queen's status for Wednesday's season opener is unknown.