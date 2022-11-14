2023 Guard DJ Wagner Commits to Kentucky

DJ Wagner, the top player in the country for the class of 2023, has committed to John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

A 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Camden High School, Wagner chose the Wildcats, who were considered the heavy favorite to land the guard's talents, over Louisville.

At Kentucky, Wagner joins Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Robert Dillingham as five-stars to make up the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Wagner is one of the most impressive high school prospects in the country. He’s got great burst, change-of-pace and basketball IQ. He’s got fluid shot mechanics and will likely be a do-it-all player for the foreseeable future.

Most notably Wagner is set to inherit a Kentucky team next season that will likely be in need of a scoring injection.

Per Cerebro Sport’s advanced analytics, Wagner ranked in the upper echelon of scorers across in 46 games across 12 tournaments.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.