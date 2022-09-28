2023 NBA Draft Class to Offer Options, Versatility for NBA Teams

With the college hoops season and more on the horizon, the 2023 NBA Draft is already preparing to make a splash.

The classes near-consensus top prospect, French forward Victor Wembanayama, has already done so with strong and strong-ish performances for Metropolitans 92.

Scoot Henderson, Wembanyama’s top competition currently for the No. 1 spot, already has a good chunk of film for the G League Ignite under his belt from last year, and will likely have an even more dynamic and explosive upcoming season.

But in actuality, those top two spots should be far, far from locked up. Or at least we should enter draft season with that mindset.

Wembanyama and Henderson are phenomenal, unprecedented prospects, and the likelihood their names are called first and second, respectively, is high. But the class overall is loaded to the brink with versatile talent, and should be treated as such.

There’s pure scorers in Baylor’s Keyonte George and NC State’s Terquavion Smith. Centrifugal playmakers in Nick Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Anthony Black.

Do-it-all forwards like Jarace Walker, hyper athletes like Ausar Thompson, or a swath of role player archetypes that will have the attention of several NBA teams on draft night.

There will be a little something for everyone in the 2023 NBA Draft, but as always, there will be competition to land the most outstanding prospects.

