NBA Draft

A Comprehensive Guide to the Grizzlies' Future Draft Picks

A guide to the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies and their future draft picks.

With the sensational Ja Morant at the helm, the Memphis Grizzlies should be in line to compete for an NBA title sooner rather than later.

But Morant will likely need help, and Memphis could be looking to expedite that path. In order to land another co-star for Morant, the Grizzlies will likely need to cash in on some of their draft picks, otherwise known as the NBA trade market's currency.

Here's where the Grizzlies currently stand in terms of future draft picks:

2023 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Grizzlies

--

2

Grizzlies

--

2

Timberwolves

Walker Kessler

2024 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Grizzlies

--

1

Warriors*

Andre Iguodala

2

Raptors

Marc Gasol

2

Pacers, Jazz, Cavaliers**

Multiple

* – Top-4 protected

** – Most favorable of Cavaliers, Jazz and Pacers.

2025 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Grizzlies

--

2

Pelicans

Jonas Valanciunas

2026 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

`

Grizzlies

--

2027 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Grizzlies

--

2

Grizzlies

--

2028 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Grizzlies

--

2

Grizzlies

--

2029 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Grizzlies

--

2

Grizzlies

--

2030 NBA Draft

RoundTeamDeal

1

Grizzlies

--

2

Grizzlies

--

