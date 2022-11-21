2023 NBA Draft: Kentucky’s Cason Wallace Continues Hot Start

Kentucky guard Cason Wallace continued his hot start to his collegiate career on Sunday night, despite the Wildcats tough loss to Gonzaga.

Wallace poured on 14 points on 5-for-9, dished out two steals, grabbed two rebounds and again showedcased his versatility with four steals.

One of the better, if not the best, defensive guard prospect in years, Wallace has quickly shown his worth on that end of the court. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has 17 steals in five contests, and has been an absolute terror for opposing backcourts thus far.

But what’s been most impressive has been his ability to score, especially in situations that NBA teams will likely be looking for.

In the scoring department, Wallace has scored 12-plus points in four of his five contests, hitting eight threes in five contests. He’s also averaged 4.6 assists per game, a clear indication of his versatility all over the court.

Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Wallace: “When it comes to well-rounded prospects, look no further than Wallace. He does nearly everything well, making it hard to define clear weaknesses. He’s certainly not elite at everything, but he impacts the game at so many levels.

“As previously mentioned, Wallace is one of the best defenders in this freshman class. He takes defense personally and wants to lock down whoever is in front of him. With his frame, Wallace can guard three positions at a high level. He stays low to the ground, moves his feet well, and makes the right reads. His hands are also lightning quick.”

Kentucky likely hasn’t got out to the start it wanted, but with a long season ahead, with multiple guys who are likely to hear their name called on draft night 2023, there’s plenty of hope for the future.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.