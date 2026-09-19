2023 NBA Draft Pick Nearing Last NBA Chance with Nuggets

On Friday, the Denver Nuggets officially signed former 2023 NBA Draft pick Cam Whitmore to a two-way deal, inking a potential scorer ahead of what the organization likely hopes is another contending season.

Whitmore’s seen a rocky NBA career thus far, starting with his joining the league.

In one lone season at Villanova, he showed off high-octane scoring and great athleticism on the wing, going for 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Many in the ’23 cycle thought he did enough to become a top-10 pick, if not a top-five selection.

Despite that, Whitmore slid on draft night 2023, falling out of the lottery entirely in landing with the Houston Rockets at No. 20, who many thought might consider him with the No. 4 pick. Little was revealed about why Whitmore slid, though many considered the pick a steal for Houston.

Initially, Whitmore seemed a likely contributor for Houston. In his rookie season he averaged 12.3 points per game on 45% shooting, hitting 26% of his threes while adding 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals. At the time, it seemed Whitmore helped to make up the Rockets’ massive young core.

In Year 2, Whitmore regressed, reportedly failing to get the role or playing time he desired. He played a few less minutes per game and averaged less points, rebounds and blocks while shooting worst at every level.

Whitmore was traded to the Wizards ahead of his third season, but again failed to wow in a Washington core in need of talent. He played just 21 games and averaged 9.2 points on 29% 3-point shooting. And will now be joining his fourth team in three seasons.

So far, Whitmore’s career has been characterized by his inability to add in the margins. There’s little doubt he’s a talented scorer, but he’s failed to fill easy, complimentary roles on the wing. He hasn’t added much in the ways of defense, and has so far been unable to really set up teammates either.

The Nuggets are spearheaded by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, one of the top play-makers of all-time. They’ll likely be adding Whitmore simply for his scoring punch. Though again, he’ll need to add more than just offense to stick in Denver’s rotation. Team's are more than willing to give prospects time to develop, though Whitmore seemingly hasn't improved at all in his career so far.

If he doesn’t, there’s a chance Whitmore isn’t long for the NBA.