Denver Nuggets Sign 2026 Second-Round Pick to Two-Way Contract

The Denver Nuggets have made a few roster moves recently as the 2026-27 NBA season approaches.

After a disappointing end to the 2025-26 campaign that saw the Nuggets lose to Minnesota in the first round of the playoffs, Denver traded Peyton Watson in return for draft picks and signed veteran DeMar DeRozan.

Recently, the team made another fringe roster move ahead of NBA training camps starting in late September.

Bryce Hopkins, the No. 49 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was signed to a two-way deal with the Nuggets' organization and will have the opportunity to play with the Nuggets and the Grand Rapids Gold as a rookie.

The first-year forward made three stops during his five-year college career, playing for Kentucky, Providence and St. John's. As a fifth-year senior with the Red Storm, Hopkins averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Hopkins offers good size and a versatile skill set that could make the 24-year-old a solid role player for Denver. The Nuggets don't have significant depth heading intp the upcoming campaign, and Hopkins could earn a small role for Denver as a rookie.

More likely, though, the second-round pick will spend most of his time in the G League this year. With a strong performance in Grand Rapids, Hopkins could earn a larger role for the Nuggets in the coming seasons.

Additionally, the young forward could get a few minutes for Denver in the Summer League and has the potential to earn more minutes early on with a few encouraging outings. One of the best outcomes for Hopkins would be following a similar path to Spencer Jones, who originally signed with the Nuggets as a two-way deal.

Jones averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range during his second NBA season, playing 64 games and making 37 starts in 2025-26.

The Nuggets meet Utah on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 before finishing the preseason against the Bulls, Clippers and Lakers.

NBA training camps begin across the league on Sept. 22 and the preseason tips off on Oct. 3, running through Oct. 16. The regular season begins on Oct. 20 with a trio of matchups.

Denver's first regular season contest comes in Oklahoma City on Oct. 22 in what should be an exciting matchup.