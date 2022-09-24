2023 NBA Draft: Top Five 3-and-D Players

With the 2023 NBA Draft cycle nearly underway, it’s time to look at which prospects could raise their stock the most before draft night.

There’s always a need for competent role players in the NBA, and those that can hit threes and defend at a high level are always in high demand.

The 2023 draft class should have it’s fair share of productive role players. Here’s a look at the five best 3-and-D players in 2023 NBA Draft:

1. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

A player that will help Houston tremendously in a variety of ways, there’s few timelines where Arceneaux doesn’t end up a productive 3-and-D player at the next level.

At 6-foot-7, he’s a wiry athlete with a knack for making winning plays. He’s got a smooth, quick jumper and will be a productive defender.

He won’t function as the primary scorer, but will fill his role well alongside Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser, and is going to help the Cougars win a ton of games.

2. Kris Murray, Iowa

Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports

With 40 percent 3-point numbers and plenty of versatile tape defensively, Murray makes the list for now. But it’s totally possible we see a completely different player come draft night.

Murray fits his role well, but is expected to step into an even bigger role with Iowa next season.

In the least, though, he’ll use his 6-foot-8 frame and reliable defense to earn himself a day job in the NBA next year.

3. Jalen Bridges, Baylor

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

While Bridges is fairly confident handling the basketball, he’ll likely spend a majority of his time filling out shooting and defense for the Bears this upcoming season.

He will likely be confined to the nitty-gritty with Baylor, as Bridges saw a pretty good dip in his 3-point shooting from freshman to sophomore year.

If he can see a shooting resurgence, he has all the tools to morph into a productive role player in the NBA.

4. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cissoko already has the ‘D’ in 3-and-D down, but will have to have a fairly strong shooting season to really insert himself into these ranks.

Unfortunately, that’s likely what will be expected of the 6-foot-5 guard with the Ignite.

He’s likely be a passable shooter, but to really jump off the page, he’ll need to thrive off-ball.

5. Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-8, Phillips likely has some of the best 3-and-D potential in the country.

A true wing, Phillips is positionally versatile and coordinated enough to make plays on both ends of the court.

The catch: his shot is far from a finished product. If he can find consistency and production, he’ll skyrocket up the 2023 role player ranks.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.