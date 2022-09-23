2023 NBA Draft: Top Five Athletes

With the 2023 NBA Draft cycle nearly underway, it’s time to look at which prospects could raise their stock the most before draft night.

There’s always players that have immense work ethic, but there’s no questions some were born with more natural athleticism.

When you combine the two, you likely have who will occupy the upper echelon of the 2023 draft ranks.

Here’s a look at the five best 2023 NBA Draft prospects in terms of athletic ability:

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Athletically, I’m not sure you could build a better prospect in a lab than Ausar Thompson.

His physical tools are off the charts, and he uses them to his advantage well.

Ausar certainly has plenty of skills he can hone, but his raw talent should take him far regardless.

Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Ausar’s brother, Amen, is nearly equally as freakish athletically. He’s got bounce, verticality and elite speed, with even more touch with the ball in his hands.

Watching their tape, there’s no question why the Thompson twins should hold a couple spots in the 2023 lottery.

Scoot Henderson , G League Ignite

At just 17-years-old, Scoot Henderson popped even playing against grown men.

He’s a tremendous athlete with every physical tool a prospect could want in his arsenal.

It’s unlikely Henderson’s name won’t be mentioned within the first three or so, selections, largely due to his athleticism and advanced play.

Dillon Mitchell, Texas

One of the few potential lottery prospects who could end up being draft on athleticism alone, Mitchell has some work to do in terms of overall game, but he’s visibly one of the most gifted players in the class.

At 6-foot-8, if he improves in some key areas: shooting, handle and overall feel, he’ll give players in the top ten, and potentially even top 5, a run for their money.

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

There’s tons and tons of prospects who could’ve landed at this spot, but Whitmore could hang with any of them.

He’s got a great first step, is immensely strong and uses both to cement himself as one of the best players on the court at all times.

Whitmore should be must-watch TV at Villanova.

