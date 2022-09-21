2023 NBA Draft: Top Five Passers

With the 2023 NBA Draft cycle nearly underway, it’s time to look at which prospects could raise their stock the most before draft night.

There’s been plenty of passing talent filter into the pass few drafts in LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels, and even more could be coming into the fold come draft night 2023.

For context, I’ll be leaving the classes best playmakers, Scoot Henderson, Nick Smith, etc., for a later list. This list is purely based on overall vision and passing chops.

Here's a look at the five best 2023 NBA Draft prospects in terms of passing ability:

1. Anthony Black, Arkansas

A 6-foot-7 guard, Black is one of the most uniquely skilled passers we’ve seen in recent memory.

With the ability to see over defenders and deliver to accurately-placed spots, Black will likely set himself apart as the outright best pure passer in the class. He’s got premier vision and feel.

With a bevy of good players flooding into the Arkansas system, it’s easy to see how Black will thrive in year one with the Hogs.

2. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

After a solid campaign at Iowa State that featured 4.9 assists per game, Hunter will be taking his talents to Texas for the upcoming season.

Alongside highly-touted prospect Dillon Mitchell, Hunter will function well as the primary ball-handler and passer for the Longhorns.

He’s a proven skillful passer, and with some increased bumps in scoring and efficiency, Hunter could help himself earn a solid reputation as one of the best true point guards in the class.

3. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

The newest Aussie to follow the likes of Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels and more, Proctor should get plenty of run as Duke’s newest point guard.

Similarly to his predecessors, Proctor is a fairly adept passer, and will function well as the primary ball-handler for a Blue Devil squad teeming with talent.

With Dariq Whitehead out due to injury for a bit, Proctor will get his chance to shine early in a traditional point guard role.

4. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

After a bit of an unconventional role last season, Hickman will take the Zags reigns due to Andrew Nembhard’s exit in the 2022 draft.

He’s a natural passer with a high IQ who should fit seamlessly into Gonzaga’s system.

His role in the 2023 NBA Draft is still up in the air, but with a solid campaign, he could shoot up boards.

5. Jarace Walker, Houston

Walker is a solid passer, but not in the traditional sense.

Walker is a big-bodied forward center hybrid who really grew into himself over the last year. He’s now got balls skills and the coordination to match his frame, and projects to be a legit threat to break into the top ten in 2023.

Size-wise, Walker is a great connective passer and takes full advantage of opportunities when available. Pound-for-pound he’s one of the better passers in the class, and only projects to get better.

