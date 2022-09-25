2023 NBA Draft: Top Five Scorers

With the 2023 NBA Draft cycle nearly underway, it’s time to look at which prospects could raise their stock the most before draft night.

Scorers, above all else, are some of the most highly-sought after archetypes in the NBA Draft every year. The ability to score immediately sets you apart once you get on the hardwood in the NBA.

The 2023 draft class should have its fair share of productive scorers. Here’s a look at the five best offensive players in 2023 NBA Draft:

1. Keyonte George, Baylor

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Likely the best pure scorer in the 2023 cycle, there’s few ways George can’t score the ball.

He’s aggressive, creative and one of the most confident bucket-getters in the class. His shot mechanics are clean, albeit a tad streaky, but he’s been highly productive.

He’s got plenty of other things to work on in his time with the Bears, but there’s no question he’ll be a productive three-level scorer.

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

Being the best player on the court at just 17-years-old in the G League should speak for itself.

Henderson is one of the better all-around guard prospects we’ve seen in recent memory. He’s elusive working his way into the paint, comfortable in the midrange and projectable enough on the perimeter.

Henderson is explosive, electrifying, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who will be able to snag the second overall draft spot from him.

3. Victor Wembanyama, International

Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While not thought of as a legitimate scorer, there isn’t a shot that Wembanyama isn’t going to hit at the next level.

The projected No. 1 overall pick stands at 7-foot-4, and can work in the post, mid-range and on the perimeter.

Even at his height, he can work his way into the paint, fadeaway and towers over defenders while jump shooting. There are just few ways to limit Wembanyama, and that should continue in the NBA.

4. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Smith Jr. is a well-built guard who weeded his way into top-five talk with consistent scoring output.

He’s a do-it-all prospect with a clean and consistent shot, who even with a moderately consistent year could find himself within the first few picks in the draft.

I have questions about who will rise to the top on a loaded Arkansas roster, but Smith Jr. fits well in the modern NBA, and could be highly sought-after regardless.

5. Jarace Walker, Houston

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

A broad-shouldered forward who uses his strength to his advantage, Walker is going to be highly productive for the Cougars this season.

At 6-foot-8, 230-pounds, Walker is massive, but has advanced ball skills for his size. He’s a great all-around player, but will able to score well inside and in the midrange, and is even improving as a shooter.

Walker is a matchup nightmare, and it’s easy to see a scenario where he leaves a lone college season as one of the best scorers in the country.

