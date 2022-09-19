2023 NBA Draft: Top Five Shooters

With the 2023 NBA Draft cycle nearly underway, it’s time to look at which prospects

While scoring in general is a coveted trait year in and year out, shooting specifically is what plenty of NBA scouts and general manager’s will be looking for when they’re on the clock. And it’s usually in short and much-needed supply.

Here’s a look at the five best 2023 NBA Draft prospects in terms of shooting ability:

1. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/Imagn Content Services, LLC

At a 6-foot-7, Dick is likely as good as it gets shooting-wise coming out of high school.

He led the NIBC in scoring and three-pointers made, and has the shot mechanics to match. He’s got a smooth, high release that’s projectable at any level of basketball and earned him the 2021-22 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Dick is an immensely smart basketball player who thrives off relocation and putting himself just out of defenders reach. The Kansas wing will be a shoe-in for one of the best shooters in college this upcoming season.

2. Marcus Sasser, Houston

Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

Despite having plenty of practice, Sasser’s three-point numbers at Houston have been downright guady.

After a dip down to 33 percent as a sophomore, Sasser came back a man possessed as a junior, shooting 43 percent on a ridiculous 8.6 threes attempted per game.

There’s certainly red flags when it comes to Sasser’s overall game at the next level: height, length and free throw numbers come to mind. But in the least, he’ll be a rangy threat.

3. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Bob Donnan / USA TODAY Sports

Smith isn’t your everyday stand-in-the-corner shooter, but with his most recent numbers at NC State, it’s hard not to put him on the list.

Nailing exactly three 3-pointers a game on 37 percent shooting is cause enough for Smith to land his name here. He’s a spark-plug, volume scorer who struggled in certain areas, but he left no doubt in year one that he has range.

If Smith can improve his ranged numbers even slightly, NBA teams will have a hard time passing him up in 2023.

4. Jett Howard, Michigan

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Son of current Michigan coach Juwan Howard, Jett has the potential to be a knockdown perimeter threat for his father’s Wolverines.

In a 6-foot-7 frame, Howard has great feel for rising over defenders with his reliable shot mechanics. He’s got the size, speed and versatility to maneuver himself into the best possible situation as a shooter.

Howard will likely thrive in any and all perimeter roles thrown at him.

5. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

A relative newcomer to the upper echelon of draft boards, Filipowski sent his stock skyward with his unique skillset packed inside a 6-foot-11 frame.

While there will be plenty who function more naturally on the perimeter, Filipowski projects to be one of the better floor-spacing bigs in college this season. At Duke, he’ll add a variety of wrinkles with fine guard play.

He’s got a nice clean shot form and mobility, he’ll just need the numbers to match come draft night.

