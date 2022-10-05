2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Big 12

During every draft cycle, one conference ultimately ends up being the most stacked when it comes to NBA talent. College basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level, whether they are one-and-done talents or stick around campus for more than a season.

In the upcoming college basketball campaign, there’s quite a bit of talent in the Big 12.

Who are the top players in the conference as it relates to draft stock and projections for next summer’s 2023 NBA Draft?

Keyonte George (Baylor)

Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

NBA teams are always looking for prospects that can one day lead their team in scoring. That's the type of player that George could be, generating points at a high level and having an alpha mentality offensively.

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

A smooth lefty, Mitchell should play a pretty signifiant role as a freshman at Texas. He's a fantastic athlete that should be in the lottery conversation next summer.

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

There's a real chance that Dick is the best shooter in the entire 2023 NBA Draft. Especially in the Kansas system, he should thrive in an off-ball wing role.

Mike Miles (TCU)

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

A veteran scorer in the Big 12, Miles is always at the top of opposing teams' scouting report. He's undersized, but plays bigger than his height and is able to create for himself.

Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN -USA TODAY NETWORK

A defensive-minded big, Cisse should get real second-round consideration for his upside on that end of the floor. If he's able to develop on the offensive end, he could be one of the more interesting bigs in this class.

Honorable Mentions: Tyrese Hunter, Jalen Wilson, Arterio Morris, M.J. Rice, Adam Flagler

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.