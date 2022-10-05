Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Big 12

Who are the top players in the Big 12 as it relates to draft stock?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

During every draft cycle, one conference ultimately ends up being the most stacked when it comes to NBA talent. College basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level, whether they are one-and-done talents or stick around campus for more than a season.

In the upcoming college basketball campaign, there’s quite a bit of talent in the Big 12.

Who are the top players in the conference as it relates to draft stock and projections for next summer’s 2023 NBA Draft?

Keyonte George (Baylor)

Keyonte George, IMG Academy

NBA teams are always looking for prospects that can one day lead their team in scoring. That's the type of player that George could be, generating points at a high level and having an alpha mentality offensively.

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Dillon Mitchell, 2023 NBA Draft, Texas

A smooth lefty, Mitchell should play a pretty signifiant role as a freshman at Texas. He's a fantastic athlete that should be in the lottery conversation next summer.

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Gradey Dick, 2023 NBA Draft, Kansas

There's a real chance that Dick is the best shooter in the entire 2023 NBA Draft. Especially in the Kansas system, he should thrive in an off-ball wing role. 

Mike Miles (TCU)

Mike Miles, TCU, 2023 NBA Draft

A veteran scorer in the Big 12, Miles is always at the top of opposing teams' scouting report. He's undersized, but plays bigger than his height and is able to create for himself.

Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)

Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State, 2023 NBA Draft

A defensive-minded big, Cisse should get real second-round consideration for his upside on that end of the floor. If he's able to develop on the offensive end, he could be one of the more interesting bigs in this class.

Honorable Mentions: Tyrese Hunter, Jalen Wilson, Arterio Morris, M.J. Rice, Adam Flagler

