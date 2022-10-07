Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Outside Power 5 Schools

Who are the top players in conferences outside of the Power 5 as it relates to draft stock?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

During every draft cycle, one conference ultimately ends up being the most stacked when it comes to NBA talent. College basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level, whether they are one-and-done talents or stick around campus for more than a season.

In the upcoming college basketball campaign, there’s quite a bit of talent outside of the Power 5 conferences.

Who are the top players in the smaller conferences as it relates to draft stock and projections for next summer’s 2023 NBA Draft?

Cam Whitmore (Villanova)

Cam Whitmore, 2023 NBA Draft, Villanova

There's quite a few players who will be fighting to be a top-five pick in next summer's draft, with Whitmore being a contender. He's ready for the NBA today with his frame and skillset on both ends.

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Jarace Walker, 2023 NBA Draft, Houston

Walker will have the chance to emerge on a Houston team that has the talent to go all the way. He's a physical forward that does all of the little things and should get real consideration in the early lottery.

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

Arthur Kaluma, 2023 NBA Draft, Creighton

Every team needs solid, consistent wings at the NBA level, which is why Kaluma is a potential first-round pick. He's dealt with some injuries in his college career, but has clear potential to contribute at the next level.

Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)

Emoni Bates, 2023 NBA Draft, Eastern Michigan

There's a lot of questions surrounding Bates, who at one time appeared to be a potential No. 1 overall pick. After a rough freshman season at Memphis, he'll look to salvage his career at Eastern Michigan.

Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga, 2023 NBA Draft

Now that he's a seasoned college player, Strawther could emerge as a prospect that could contribute at the NBA level immediately. With 3-and-D upside, he could be a steal in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Honorable Mention: Marcus Sasser, Drew Timme, Terrance Arceneaux, Colby Jones, Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins, Dior Johnson, Collin Chandler, Maxwell Lewis

