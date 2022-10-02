Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From SEC

Who are the top players in the SEC as it relates to draft stock?
During every draft cycle, one conference ultimately ends up being the most stacked when it comes to NBA talent. College basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level, whether they are one-and-done talents or stick around campus for more than a season.

In the upcoming college basketball campaign, there’s quite a bit of talent in the SEC.

Who are the top players in the conference as it relates to draft stock and projections for next summer’s 2023 NBA Draft?

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Nick Smith Jr., 2023 NBA Draft, Arkansas

There’s a chance that Smith Jr. ends up being the best guard in college basketball this season. Especially on a Razorbacks team that has championship aspirations, there’s extremely high expectations being put on the lethal scorer.

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 2023 NBA Draft

Arguably the best defensive guard in the entire country is Wallace, who has the potential to be a legitimate two-way threat in the NBA. He’s an incredible competitor and has a frame that allows him to defend quite a few positions at a very high level.

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Chris Livingston, Oak Hill Academy

Many young players need quite a bit of time in the weight room to get stronger when coming into the NBA, but Livingston already has the build needed to play at the next level. A fantastic athlete that has the potential to be great on both ends, the Kentucky freshman could shoot up draft boards as the season goes on.

Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Anthony Black, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft

The NBA is all about versatility and being positionless. Black is one of the highest upside prospects in this class given he’s a 6-foot-7 point guard that can also flex to the wing.

GG Jackson (South Carolina)

GG Jackson, South Carolina

The most talented big in the SEC this season could easily be Jackson. He’s younger than nearly every player in the conference after reclassifying, but has legitimate playmaking skills at 6-foot-9.

Honorable Mentions: Brandon Miller, Julian Phillips, Jordan Walsh, Youan Traore, Oscar Tshiebwe

