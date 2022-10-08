Skip to main content
NBA Draft

2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects Outside of College

Who are the top players outside of college basketball as it relates to draft stock?
During every draft cycle, college basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level. With that in mind, there’s other ways in which players can develop during this time and still be eligible for the NBA Draft.

Whether that’s playing internationally, in the G League or in a more unique program, the 2023 class is loaded with prospects from these routes. In fact, the projected top two selections are prospects that didn't take the college path.

Who are the top players outside of the college scene as it relates to draft stock and projections for next summer’s 2023 NBA Draft?

Victor Wembanyama (France)

Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft

At this point in the draft cycle, Wembanyama is the clear favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. At 7-foot-4, what he's able to do as a prospect is something we've never seen before.

Scoot Henderson (G League)

Scoot Henderson, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

While Wembanyama is the clear top pick right now, Henderson might be equally as solidified as the second overall pick. A lot can change in a year, but at this point it would be surprising to see the electric guard fall out of the top two.

Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Overtime Elite, OTE, Thompson

The more guard-oriented player of the twins, Amen Thompson is arguably the best athlete we've seen come through the draft in several years. He's got a knack for playmaking on offense and has lightning quick moves.

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite, OTE

On the flip side, Ausar Thompson is more of a natural off-ball wing relative to his twin. He's got more upside on the defensive end of the two and will also likely be an early lottery pick.

Leonard Miller (G League)

Leonard Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite

While he's got a lot of work to do with his jumper, Miller has fantastic size for a combo forward. The Canadian prospect might be more of a project than others taken in his draft range, but the upside is there.

Honorable Mention: Rayan Rupert, James Nnaji, Nikola Djurisic, Sidy Cissoko

