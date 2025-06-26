2025 NBA Draft: Live Pick Tracker and Best Available Players Remaining Round 2
The 2025 NBA Draft is underway as Round 2 is set to begin. Here is everything you need to know as the results flood in and the best available players change.
The 2025 NBA Draft is underway, with the first round already in the books. Day two is about set to begin inside of Baclay's Center with the Phoenix Suns on the clock to start Round 2 of the 2025 NBA Draft after a draft day trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Here are the live draft results and best available players in the 2025 NBA Draft class. Be sure to refresh consistently for live updates.
2025 NBA Draft Results Tracker
- Phoenix Suns: Rasheer Fleming (St. Joesph's)
- Orlando Magic (via Boston): Noah Penda (INTL)
- Charlotte Hornets:
- Charlotte Hornets:
- Philadelphia 76ers:
- Minnesota Timberwolves:
- Detroit Pistons:
- Indiana Pacers:
- Toronto Raptors:
- New Orleans Pelicans:
- Phoenix Suns:
- Sacramento Kings:
- Washington Wizards:
- Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Los Angeles Lakers:
- Boston Celtics (Orlando):
- Milwaukee Bucks:
- Memphis Grizzlies:
- Cleveland Cavs:
- New York Knicks:
- L.A. Clippers:
- Golden State Warriors:
- Utah Jazz:
- Indiana Pacers:
- Chicago Bulls:
- Memphis Grizzlies:
- Boston Celtics (Orlando):
- Cleveland Cavs:
- Golden State Warriors
Live Best Player Available Tracker
- Adou Thiero (Arkansas)
- Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)
- Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
- Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
- Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)
- Kobe Sanders (Nevada)
- Sion James (Duke)
- Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
- Alex Toohey (INTL)
- Kam Jones (Marquette)
- Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)
- RJ Luis Jr. (St. John's)
- Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
- Johni Broome (Auburn)
- Izan Almansa (INTL)
- Dink Pate (G League)
- Koby Brea (Kentucky)
- Amari Williams (Kentucky)
- Micah Peavy (Georgetown)
- Javon Small (West Virginia)
- Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga)
- John Tonje (Wisconsin)
- Eric Dixon (Villanova)
- Tyrese Proctor (Duke)
- Tamar Bates (Missouri)
- Brice Williams (Nebraska)
- Mark Sears (Alabama)
- Will Richard (Florida)
- Lachlan Olbrich (INTL)
- Max Shulga (VCU)
- Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern)
- Vladislav Goldin (Michigan)
- Caleb Love (Arizona)
- Jahmai Mashack (Tennessee)
This story will be constantly updated as the 2025 NBA Draft unfolds.
Published |Modified