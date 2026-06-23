2026 NBA Draft: Date, Time, Details and Order Ahead of the First Round

The 2026 NBA Draft is just around the corner, set to infuse the NBA with plenty of new talent.

The ’26 class has been touted as the best in some time, armed with three No. 1-level prospects in AJ Dybanta, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, and plenty more depth throughout the first round.

Little is known about how it will shake out, though it's sure to have its curveballs as it does every season.

Read on for all the details on the draft, including the date, time, full order and NBA Draft on SI's big board, draft projections and scouting reports:

Date and Time:

First Round — Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Second Round — Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Details:

NBA Draft on SI's full archive of scouting reports for the 2026 class can be found here, featuring in-depth breakdowns on prospect's strengths, areas of improvement and even NBA outlook. There are detailed reported on over 30 prospects, including all of those who will be selected in the lottery.

NBA Draft on SI's full big board can be found here, featuring the top-40.

One final stab was also taken at projecting the 2026 NBA Draft's full order, including newcomers in the first and second round. Little has been released about how team's will pick, though there's insight into who could hear their name first overall, as well as the tier groups and ranges for players.

Draft Order:

Monday saw several trades, sending players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Herro, Julius Randle, Nicolas Claxton and plenty more across the league. With that, the first-round order has also seen a few shifts.

Here is the NBA Draft’s first-round order as of Tuesday morning:

1. Wizards

2. Jazz

3. Grizzlies

4. Bulls

5. Clippers

6. Nets

7. Kings

8. Hawks

9. Mavericks

10. Bucks

11. Warriors

12. Thunder

13. Bucks

14. Hornets

15. Bulls

16. Grizzlies

17. Thunder

18. Hornets

19. Raptors

20. Spurs

21. Pistons

22. 76ers

23. Hawks

24. Knicks

25. Lakers

26. Nuggets

27. Celtics

28. Nets

29. Cavaliers

30. Mavericks

31. Knicks

32. Grizzlies

33. Timberwolves

34. Kings

35. Spurs

36. Clippers

37. Thunder

38. Bulls

39. Rockets

40. Celtics

41. Heat

42. Spurs

43. Nets

44. Spurs

45. Kings

46. Magic

47. Suns

48. Mavericks

49. Nuggets

50. Raptors

51. Wizards

52. Clippers

53. Rockets

54. Warriors

55. Knicks

56. Bulls

57. Hawks

58. Pelicans

59. Timberwolves

60. Wizards