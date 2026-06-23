2026 NBA Draft: Date, Time, Details and Order Ahead of the First Round
The 2026 NBA Draft is just around the corner, set to infuse the NBA with plenty of new talent.
The ’26 class has been touted as the best in some time, armed with three No. 1-level prospects in AJ Dybanta, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, and plenty more depth throughout the first round.
Little is known about how it will shake out, though it's sure to have its curveballs as it does every season.
Read on for all the details on the draft, including the date, time, full order and NBA Draft on SI's big board, draft projections and scouting reports:
Date and Time:
First Round — Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. CT
Second Round — Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. CT
Details:
NBA Draft on SI's full archive of scouting reports for the 2026 class can be found here, featuring in-depth breakdowns on prospect's strengths, areas of improvement and even NBA outlook. There are detailed reported on over 30 prospects, including all of those who will be selected in the lottery.
NBA Draft on SI's full big board can be found here, featuring the top-40.
One final stab was also taken at projecting the 2026 NBA Draft's full order, including newcomers in the first and second round. Little has been released about how team's will pick, though there's insight into who could hear their name first overall, as well as the tier groups and ranges for players.
Draft Order:
Monday saw several trades, sending players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Herro, Julius Randle, Nicolas Claxton and plenty more across the league. With that, the first-round order has also seen a few shifts.
Here is the NBA Draft’s first-round order as of Tuesday morning:
1. Wizards
2. Jazz
3. Grizzlies
4. Bulls
5. Clippers
6. Nets
7. Kings
8. Hawks
9. Mavericks
10. Bucks
11. Warriors
12. Thunder
13. Bucks
14. Hornets
15. Bulls
16. Grizzlies
17. Thunder
18. Hornets
19. Raptors
20. Spurs
21. Pistons
22. 76ers
23. Hawks
24. Knicks
25. Lakers
26. Nuggets
27. Celtics
28. Nets
29. Cavaliers
30. Mavericks
31. Knicks
32. Grizzlies
33. Timberwolves
34. Kings
35. Spurs
36. Clippers
37. Thunder
38. Bulls
39. Rockets
40. Celtics
41. Heat
42. Spurs
43. Nets
44. Spurs
45. Kings
46. Magic
47. Suns
48. Mavericks
49. Nuggets
50. Raptors
51. Wizards
52. Clippers
53. Rockets
54. Warriors
55. Knicks
56. Bulls
57. Hawks
58. Pelicans
59. Timberwolves
60. Wizards
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK