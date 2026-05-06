2026 NBA Draft: Scouting Report Archive

The 2026 NBA Draft is fast approaching, with several draft milestones on the horizon. The 2026 NBA Draft Combine and 2026 NBA Draft Lottery will both happen in the next few days, with the two-day event itself following the conclusion of the postseason.

The '26 class has been heralded as one of the best in some time, and simply evaluating the top quartet of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson, it's easy to see why.

Below, you can find our full scouting report archive, with in-depth profiles on a good chunk of first-round players, including most who will be selected in the lottery:

At 7-foot-3, Mara possesses unique size at the center position, with a dash of skill that could see him sky-rocket up draft boards.

The odds-on favorite to be taken No. 1 overall, Dybantsa's blend of size, fluiditiy and scoring prowess are rarely seen, even among top prospects.

Karaban is one of the winningest players in UConn history, having kicked off his career with two championships and trying his hand at a third this year. His blend of feel and shooting should be enticing in the second round.

Stirtz has seen success at essentially every level of basketball, and his pick-and-roll and shooting ability at the lead guard position should carry that over to the NBA.

Smith is the NCAA's all-time assist leader. He's slightly undersized for a lead guard, but could be just potent enough as a handler and play-maker to make it work in the NBA.

Burries led one of the top team's in the nation in scoring as a true freshman. He's on the older side, but brings a great combination of on and off-ball scoring, defense and more.

At 6-foot-10, Wilson has some of the highest upside in the class built around open-floor decimiation. He's a locked-in top-four pick, with room to go higher should team's believe in his outside shot.

You won't find a more dominant true freshman season from a statistical standpoint than Boozer's. At a 6-foot-9, 18-year-old true freshman, he made college basketball look easy at Duke.

Carr finally saw the breakout season many expected this year, offering a high-octane wing centered around sky-high athleticism and white-hot 3-point shooting.

After a solid freshman campaign, Anderson expanded in Year 2 with Texas Tech, looking like one of the best shot-makers and passers in the entire country.

Acuff looked more the part of a fifth-year senior than a true freshman, scoring and passing at an all-time rate in leading the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16.

Peterson saw a weird lone season with Kansas, but still looked the part of a No. 1 pick in scoring over 20 points per game. If his athleticism returns, he'll be a two-way star in the backcourt.

Steinbach led the entire NCAA in rebounding while growing as a post-scorer, defender and play-maker over the course of the season. At 6-foot-11, he offers one of the best all-around big options.

Jefferson has long been a contributor at the college level, but his senior season saw a scoring and passing boost that seems set to offer the NBA real versatility at forward.

Wagler came into the class as an essential unknown, and saw what is likely the most improbable rise in the modern era. He averaged 18-4-4 en route to the Final Four, more than making his mark at Illinois.

Scouts and decision-makers weren't sure that Flemings would be a one-and-done prospect, and he instead cemented himself as one of the top guard options, likely offering the best mix of offense and defense.

Philon was on 2025 draft radars, but instead opted to return to Alabama for a sophomore season, boosting his stock across the board in averaging more points, rebounds, assists and raising his efficiency drastically.

Brown saw his season cut short due to a lingering back injury, but offers one of the best guards in the class with a blend of size, perimeter shooting, slashing and play-making.

Johnson transferred from Illinois and managed to breakout in a title run with Michigan, continuing to play-finish and guard on the interior, while also painting himself as a staunch perimeter defender.

Saunders tore his ACL in his fourth and final season with BYU, but could still be looked at as a scoring wing in the second round, or as an un-drafted free agent.

In any other year, Yessoufou's size, scoring ability and defensive upside would've seen him taken in the lottery. But the class's depth has pushed him further down given some weaknessess.

Lendeborg heavily benefitted from a final season in college, winning the championship, and improving his stock yet again in functioning as one of the best and most versatile players in the nation.

Ejiofor anchored St. John's all season long with premier passing skill and switchability for a big. He's undersized for a five, but offers tons of traits NBA teams look for in terms of skill and competitiveness.