2026 NBA Draft: Three Returning Prospects to Watch in the Big 12
After an impressive 2024-25 campaign, the Big 12 Conference should be one of the best in college basketball again this season.
Even after the Houston Cougars fell to Florida in the national championship, the team returns a a few key pieces from last year's team, and is set to add 5-star prospect Chris Cenac. Alongside the Cougars, Texas Tech returns multiple standouts from a team that pushed the Gators in the NCAA Tournament.
Even Kansas reloaded over the offseason, bringing in heralded prospect Darryn Peterson and getting Flory Bidunga to return to Lawrence. Even Kansas State added profilic scorer PJ Haggerty out of the transfer portal.
While there are plenty of players in the Big 12 this season who have the chance to get drafted, here are three intriguing prospects to keep an eye on.
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
After a strong 2024-25 campaign with the Red Raiders, many analysts thought Toppin may declare for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Toppin, a former New Mexico transfer, elected to stay and could be the leader on a TTU squad that has a chance to compete in the Big 12, and the NCAA Tournament.
After averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range as a sophomore, Toppin could be in store for another big season as Texas Tech also returns standout point guard Christian Anderson.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds, Toppin needs to improve as a passer or shooter to become a more modern big man, but the Dallas-area product offers good defensive prowess and is a strong finisher in the paint.
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Tugler helped the Cougars reach the national championship game in 2025, and now has the chance to help Kelvin Sampson's team reach the title game again this season.
After averaging 5.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, a steal and 1.9 blocks in 21.7 minutes per game in 2024-25, Tugler could take a leap in production with veteran big man Ja'Vier Francis finishing his college career last season.
While Tugler's offensive game is likely the area the needs the most improvement, Tugler's defensive ability is his best skill. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, the incoming junior forward has a massive wingspan that makes him a strong rim protector and all-around defender.
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
A huge center prospect who is originally from Lithuania, Krivas is also poised to make a big leap in production this season after fellow draft prospect Henri Veesaar transferred to North Carolina.
Listed at 7-foot-2 and 260 pounds, Krivas averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 55.3% from the field in eight contests for the Wildcats last season. A foot injury sidelined the promising big man for most of last season, but if Krivas can return fully healthy in 2025-26, he will have a chance to play his way into the 2026 NBA Draft.
