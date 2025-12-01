2026 NBA Mock Draft: First-Round Projections as Conference Play Nears

The college basketball season is well underway, with teams careening toward conference play following a few early-season tournaments.

We have more information than we did weeks ago, both on the NBA and college basketball fronts, and while there's plenty of time until the 2026 NBA Draft, things are beginning to materialize regarding the top prospects.

Below is a 2026 mock draft, with the order randomized via a Nov. 29 Tankathon spin:

Tankathon.com

1. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

The Wizards are currently an NBA-worst 2-16, despite the obvious development of some prospects like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George, as well as the addition of Tre Johnson. They’re clearly going to contend for the 2026 draft’s top picks, and earning No. 1 in this loaded class would put them on track to compete as early as next season.

While the prospect of pairing Sarr with another front-court player such as Cameron Boozer or a lengthy wing such as AJ Dybantsa is enticing, Washington may not get another shot at a guard like Darryn Peterson.

Peterson’s only played in two games due to injury, but was still able to score over 21 points and shoot 60% from the field in both on what we now know was a shaky-at-best hamstring. There’s some mystery-box appeal to him presently, but he’ll likely wow once he consistently takes the court for the Jayhawks.

2. Indiana Pacers: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Those closely watching Cameron Boozer were concerned with the athleticism and touch for all of about five minutes before he returned for monster performances against Howard and No. 22 Arkansas, and he’s now back on track to become one of the more statistically dominant true freshmen we’ve ever seen.

He’s averaging 22.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, and that still doesn’t quite speak to the level of feel and high-IQ that he brings to the court every second he’s on it.

Boozer is clean fit nearly anywhere, but especially for the high-octane Pacers, who lost Myles Turner in the offseason, and could really use a high-feel front-court boost next to Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

3. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The Hawks get the last of the No. 1-level bunch via the Pelicans’ first-round pick, and grab BYU wing AJ Dybantsa.

The Cougars’ wing has done enough to keep himself in No. 1 conversations, averaging 19.0 points on 52% shooting with some of the best pure eye test we’ve seen in years. He’s a fluid and explosive athlete, and a walking paint touch at 6-foot-9, though there are some defensive and play-making questioned that haven’t yet been answered.

AJ Dybantsa in the title game against Dayton:



18 PTS | 7-12 FG | 4 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/9jhL1D37Yj — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 29, 2025

Despite that, consolation prize doesn’t even begin to cover what the Hawks would be getting here, as they’d add another hyper-scorer to their growing list of perimeter players.

4. Brooklyn Nets: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Even after selecting a record five first-round prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooklyn is a blank slate, and they’ll be looking to nab any of the top prospects in this year’s draft go-round. While they want to grab the best chance they can at the top-three, No. 4 wouldn’t be so bad either, as they select North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.

Wilson’s been trying to break down the door to the top tier with a hammer, averaging 19.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and three stocks per game on 59% shooting overall. He’s 6-foot-10 with mobility and great vertical pop, and has the competitiveness that’s sure to stand out to scouts and decision-makers.

UNC freshman Caleb Wilson against Michigan State:



18 PTS | 6-13 FG | 7 REB |. 2 STL pic.twitter.com/qg4hrklqji — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 28, 2025

He’s far from a perfect prospect, shooting just 25% from three on low volume, with some non-dunk finishing concerns sprinkled in. But there’s something to be said for being able to dunk nearly everything, and NBA organizations will see Wilson as an easy plug-and-play front-court piece with the opportunity to get much better.

5. Dallas Mavericks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

Dallas doesn’t have total control of their future draft selections, meaning a few things. Firstly, while the timelines of No. 1 picks in Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg might not line up, it may be the best course of action to keep them together. Secondly, should the Mavericks land a top pick in 2026, they may as well swing for the fences while they can.

Those assumptions lead to the selection of 6-foot-10 forward Nate Ament, who’s been great in the early part of the season, averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

While he’s producing for one of the best teams in the country, he still has a ways to go in terms of efficiency and physicality, meaning he could be a project Dallas could develop alongside Flagg and Irving for the next several seasons.

6. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Sacramento is still laboring despite an experienced core, and many expect a fire sale to happen sooner rather than later. They currently have the second-worst record in the West at 5-16, with little hope outside of an easier schedule ahead.

At No. 6 they grab Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr., who is sure to be a popular pairing with the Kings given their future hole at point guard.

Brown has cooled off after a white-hot start to his freshman season, but is still going to be given the benefit of the doubt as the top point guard in the class for some time due to his full body of work. He’s a potent scorer and great passer with a 3-point skillset many teams will salivate over. He’ll need to re-find his efficiency, but should still be in the running in the top-10.

Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr. against rival Kentucky:



29 PTS | 8-16 FG | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/pl4ltYOMLS — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 12, 2025

7. OKC Thunder (via Clippers): Koa Peat, Arizona

The Thunder stand at a league-best 20-1, and are presently tracking toward a potential top-five pick via the Clippers, who are off to an abysmal start despite James Harden’s success and the return of Kawhi Leonard. The NBA might just break if LA can’t figure things out.

It’s preposterous to think a potentially all-time team would have a “need,” but the Thunder can afford to take chances here in the top-10, and grabbing Arizona forward Koa Peat is certainly one of those chances.

At 6-foot-8, Peat does a variety of things at an NBA level. He’s averaging 15.6 points per game, nabbing 5.7 boards and dishing 2.9 assists for one of the top teams in the country. He’s immensely strong, highly skilled and a smart player, the issue being he’s an essential non-shooter right now.

Peat hasn’t hit a 3-pointer on four total attempts through seven games, though his funky mid-range game offers some hope in that area. Regardless, the Thunder have a history a raising both the floor and ceiling for 3-point shooters, meaning Peat would be a worthy gamble.

8. Charlotte Hornets: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

The Charlotte Hornets are just 6-14 on the year, and pacing yet again to land near the top of the NBA Draft, opposed to a postseason appearance. Though the new Rookie of the Year favorite Kon Knueppel is helping to ease the pain in Charlotte.

The Hornets still aren’t in position to draft for fit, but Houston’s Chris Cenac Jr. could offer the best of both worlds in the front-court.

Through eight games, the 6-foot-11 Cenac has underperformed, scoring 9.0 points on 47% shooting, though the 39% mark from three certainly helps. He’s also grabbed 7.8 rebounds, but only blocked 0.6 shots in 24 minutes per game.

Cenac needs to show plenty of improvement over the course of the season, but if the bigs of draft’s past have taught us anything, these mobile frontcourt players are at a premium and are often valued higher than we think. If Cenac can get back on track at Houston, he could be a late-riser a la Dereck Lively II, Joan Beringer and more.

9. OKC Thunder (via Jazz): Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

OKC picks again at No. 9, taking Kentucky big Jayden Quaintance, though there’s plenty of caveats with this pick.

Utah’s selection is top-eight protected, and while they’re out to a better start than anticipated, there’s virtually no way the organization will give this up without a fighting chance. They’ve got some ground to make up, though the chances of them landing within the top-eight are still fairly good.

Additionally, there’s almost no way the Thunder will hang onto every pick in their arsenal, and there’s no better way to portray that than taking their second non-shooting big just two picks later.

Quaintance saw incredible defensive production at 17 last year, and is pacing to eventually play with Kentucky this season. He’s physically NBA-ready, and should get plenty of lottery looks.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Kingston Flemings, Houston

The Bucks lost seven-straight games before a gimme versus Brooklyn, but should eventually crawl out of top-10 talks with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite that, they’re not primed to get much better in the near-future, meaning a shot on a talented freshman could be a better option than taking a seasoned collegiate veteran. While Ryan Rollins has been a breakout star this season, you can never have enough point guard help, leading to Milwaukee taking Houston guard Kingston Flemings.

Flemings has been one of the top risers this season, and is one of a few players challenging Mikel Brown Jr. for the top point guard spot. After questions about just how much playing time he would earn in Kelvin Sampson’s system, he’s now jumped out to averages of 15.3 points, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 61% from the floor and 52% from three.

Houston freshman Kingston Flemings is a STAR 💫



Flemings had 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in a tough loss against Tennessee pic.twitter.com/sR7drFBk03 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 26, 2025

11. Memphis Grizzlies: Labaron Philon, Alabama

The Grizzlies have won five in six tries, but continue to walk the NBA’s middle-ground tightrope. It stands to reason they’ll land a middling draft pick, be it in the early or late teens.

Here they take Alabama guard Labaron Philon, a player who fits their typical profile, and has made the case as college basketball’s top returner so far.

Philon has nearly doubled his offensive production so far with the Crimson Tide, scoring 20.6 points while raising his efficiency across the board. He’ll be a malleable pro, able to handle the rock and score, or simply facilitate and play stingy defense next to others.

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

Portland is a much-improved team, but is still struggling in a frighteningly hard Western Conference, and is presently dealing with injury issues. They seem to have their guards and bigs in order, but could still use help in the middle part of their roster.

Here they grab New Zealand Breakers forward Karim Lopez, one of the top international prospects in the class.

Lopez’ production has fallen under the radar due to college outings, but he’s quietly improving all over with the Breakers, raising his points, rebounds, assists and steals per game, while shooting drastically better on more attempts from beyond the arc.

Lopez won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but his blend of tools and coordination are sure to catch some organizations eyes.

13. Chicago Bulls: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

The Bulls are plummeting back toward Earth following their 5-0 start, now standing at 9-10. While the start of their season was fun — and they still have interesting pieces — it feels inevitable they’ll be back in the late-lottery soon enough.

They likely need to start preparing for a post-Nikola Vukcevic world, and there’s no better option than Washington’s Hannes Steinbach.

Steinbach profiles eerily similar to Vooch at 6-foot-11, offering interior scoring, elite rebounding, a dash of play-making and even 3-point shooting wrapped up within a fairly traditional game. There will be rightful questions about his defensive translation, though his collegiate production is more than making up for those right now.

He hasn’t played several recent games due to injury, but started his season off averaging 14.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

14. Boston Celtics: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

The Celtics are in a limbo-esque season with superstar Jayson Tatum sidelined, and a few major contributors shipped off. But they’ll be looking to compete as early as next season (or even late this season).

Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the oldest players in the class at 23 on draft night, and won’t make sense for plenty of teams. But for a Boston roster than wants to re-load quickly, he feels like a match.

Lendeborg saw a slow start with the Wolverines due to injury, but has quickly course corrected to his usual statistical ascendance. He now sits at 16.0 points on 61% shooting, with 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and nearly three stocks per game. He’s 6-foot-9, seems to have added legitimate 3-point shooting to his arsenal, and is as versatile as forwards come in terms of role versatility.

Michigan's Yaxel Lendenborg took home MVP honors at Players Era 🔥



Lendenborg finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/1CM79g0FAD — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 27, 2025

15. Golden State Warriors: Thomas Haugh, Florida

It’s no secret the Warriors need frontcourt help, though with the options here, they’re likely to turn to other options, be it a trade or free agency.

Florida upperclassman Thomas Haugh is another prospect who can slot into a variety of teams with off-ball scoring, plus rebounding for his size, good passing and manageable defense.

Haugh helped to drive winning basketball on last year’s national championship team, and has now taken on the scoring load at 17.9 points per game. He’s highly malleable, though his 3-point shooting needs one last boost for teams to value him highly.

16. Minnesota Timberwolves: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

The Division II to NBA pipeline is an oddly strong one, and Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz will undoubtedly fit into that snugly.

After a scorching season with Drake last year, he’s doing the same things for an undefeated Iowa squad this season, which was to be expected given his skill level. He’s scored 18.6 points on 50% shooting, hitting on 46% of his 3-pointers with 5.4 assists per game.

Bennett Stirtz has gotten even better, and that’s just terrifying.



The dude is shooting a ludicrous 62% on pull-up 3s this year. Ole Miss had no answers for him tonight on his way to 29 points. pic.twitter.com/fX47S58Xj9 — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) November 26, 2025

Minnesota continues to roll toward a point guard-less future, and a collegiate veteran handler who can shoot would be near-perfect for Minnesota moving forward.

17. OKC Thunder (via 76ers): Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

With each loss, the 76ers bolster yet another potential Thunder pick, which feels impossible at this point in the mock draft.

Here the Thunder take a chance on Baylor wing Tounde Yessoufou, who has the pedigree and physical attributes, though college basketball has already highlighted a few flaws.

Yessoufou is physically imposing at 6-foot-5, and is averaging 2.0 steals to back up the eye test on his great defense. But he’s a questionable scorer, averaging 15.5 points, while shooting 41% from the field and 27% from three. Oklahoma City has taken on plenty of these exact projects.

18. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Duke’s Patrick Ngongba II has been as many advertised so far in year two, averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks so far in just 22.9 minutes per game.

He has NBA size at 6-foot-11, great touch hitting 67% of all his shots, and the big-to-big work with Cameron Boozer has highlighted an eventually seamless NBA transfer.

The Hawks have solid frontcourt pieces in Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis, and would grab more insurance here with their second pick of the first round.

19. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns): Braylon Mullins, UConn

UConn guard Braylon Mullins missed the early part of the Huskies’ season due to injury, and has since only played in one game. Though his billing as a high-feel shooter on the wing is sure to keep him in draft conversations.

UConn has done well in sending top recruits to the draft of late, and it stands to reason Mullins will eventually fall into enticing production.

The Grizzlies have already left with a scoring and facilitating point guard, and here they pair Philon with a great off-ball weapon.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech

The Spurs are already guard-laden with De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, but betting on Virginia Tech’s Neoklis Avdalas is simply too tantalizing at this point in the draft.

The former Greek pro stands at 6-foot-9, but has the handling and passing chops to command the ball. He’s scored 13.8 points per contest, and is averaging a great 4.6 assists per game to just 1.8 turnovers.

Avdalas could create some fun wrinkles with superstar Victor Wembanyama, and could be looked at more as a wing full-time, shooting 35% from 3-point land on great volume.

21. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic): Dame Sarr, Duke

The Hornets can get creative with their second first-round pick, and a gamble on 6-foot-8 forward Dame Sarr feels like a natural progression of former selections.

Sarr’s got a myriad of pro-level skills, with play-finishing in transition, solid 3-point shooting for his size, as well as workable defensive versatility.

Sarr’s current value is tied to his future upside, which Charlotte can continue to bet on in their current position.

22. New York Knicks: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Arkansas’ Darius Acuff has been one of the best guards in the country so far, regardless of class. He’s scoring efficiently everywhere, passing with ease and holding his own defensively. Scouts and decision-makers seem to be side-eying if it will hold into conference play, though there’s few indications his production will see any drop-off.

The Knicks’ backup guard rotation could be a revolving door given their roster construction, meaning a spark-plug scorer on a rookie deal could be a great late-first option for New York.

Darius Acuff Jr. vs Duke..



21 PTS (8-17 FG, 4-8 3PT)

5 AST

You

Is he the best PG in this draft class??? pic.twitter.com/5fSO91e0k3 — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 28, 2025

23. Miami Heat: Cayden Boozer, Duke

Cayden Boozer hasn’t wowed relative to what many thought about him coming into the season, but he’s been a steadying presence for Duke with obvious room for more offensive opportunity.

He’s scored 6.5 points and dished 3.5 assists in just over 20 minutes per game, and feels like an easy candidate to get more burn as the season wears on with his feel for the game and high floor.

Miami’s made a living out of betting on good basketball players, and could still have a point guard vacancy in the future.

24. Denver Nuggets: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas has gotten off to a hot start with Arkansas, averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, though the efficiency needs a boost overall. He’s shooting 35% on 3-pointers right now, though that’s on nearly eight attempts per game.

At 6-foot-5, he projects to be a do-it-all pro at shooting guard, making him a solid fit in the backend of the Nuggets’ rotation.

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Cameron Carr, Baylor

Cameron Carr has exploded back onto the scene in his third season, averaging 22.7 points on 57% shooting overall. He’s an obviously gifted scorer with skill and some of the best athleticism in the class.

With his level of athleticism and shot-making ability, it’ll be hard to keep him down at any level, and Cleveland could use even more offense in the rotation.

26. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Evans, Duke

Duke swingman Isaiah Evan’s second-year numbers haven’t been quite as good as some anticipated, though the non-shooting improvement has been there across the board. His passing in particular has seen a noticeable jump, and his touch and volume bridge the gap on the 35% 3-point shooting.

He’s likely to get better as the season wears on, and as Cameron Boozer continues to garner more attention.

The Raptors are an improved shooting team, though a player who could shoot well on immensely high volume always helps.

27. OKC Thunder (via Rockets): Sergio de Larrea, Valencia Basket

Spanish wing Sergio De Larrea has cooled off somewhat from his blistering start with Valencia Basket, but he’ll undoubtedly still end up as one of the class’s top international bets.

His pick-and-roll prowess and passing ability will land him on plenty of NBA big boards, especially Oklahoma City’s.

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

With Luka Doncic now signed on, the Lakers are going to have need for talented frontcourt players for the foreseeable future, and there’s worse bets than Kentucky freshman Malachi Moreno.

At 7-foot, he’s seen some immediate interior production for the Wildcats, going for 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, not to mention his viable passing ability.

7ft MCD Freshman, Malachi Moreno off the bench vs Valparaiso tonight..



18 PTS (8-14 FG)

10 REBS

3 AST

1 BLK



Can we see bro sneak into the 26 draft class?? How we feeling? pic.twitter.com/Z0ZeSOZBp6 — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 8, 2025

29. Detroit Pistons: Aday Mara, Michigan

The Pistons are the success story of the season so far, leading the Eastern Conference at 16-4. Center Jalen Duren is averaging just under 20 points per game with 12 rebounds to boot, though he’ll hit restricted free agency at the end of the season.

The Pistons might not need to prepare for a post-Duren era, but chancing another big isn’t a bad idea regardless.

Michigan’s Aday Mara offers a drastically different look, standing at 7-foot-3 and averaging 10.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

30. Washington Wizards (via Thunder): Brayden Burries, Arizona

Brayden Burries is a well-built point guard who’s seen some good production for Arizona, but is more visually impressive than anything. The vision of a nice three-level scorer with above-average passing and defense is there in the tape, even if other Wildcats currently have the shine.

Washington should continue to take point guard bets with their later picks, and Burries seems to fit into their identity.

The Next Five:

This early into the season, the draft as a whole is fluid, especially later in the first round. There’s dozens of prospects who could’ve slotted into the later half of the mock, including a few standouts below:

Dash Daniels, Melbourne

Karter Knox, Arkansas

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Paul McNeil Jr., NC State

Braden Smith, Purdue