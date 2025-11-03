76ers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Continues to Display Two-Way Prowess vs. Nets
16 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals almost feels light for a VJ Edgecombe stat line. But it's only because we've been spoiled by major performances through the first few games of his NBA career.
Edgecombe continued to impress as the Philadelphia 76ers took down the Brooklyn Nets in a 129-105 win at the Barclays Center on Sunday night. With the numbers mentioned above, Edgecombe wasn't necessarily the focal point of the offense, but he certainly made an impact on both ends of the floor.
Edgecombe began the game with a bang, or rather, almost did. The No. 3 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft nearly baptized Nets center Nic Claxton on a drive to the basket, rising up for a dunk attempt.
He didn't finish the highlight, but the play made its round on social media, becoming one of the best almost-posterizers of the season.
From there, however, Edgecombe did what he does best and let the game come to him from all parts of the floor. He shot 2-for-6 from three and 6-for-12 from the field, taking advantage of opportunities on the offensive end.
The epitome of this came in the second quarter. The 20-year-old missed a catch-and-shoot three-pointer, but cut to the middle of the floor after Trendon Watford grabbed an offensive rebound.
Edgecombe then used his elite athleticism to rise up off the catch for a two-handed slam to extend the 76ers' lead to 15 points.
The 76ers' win was expected against a rebuilding Nets team, but it's still promising to see the rookie take advantage of the opportunity. Coming into the draft, he frame and athleticism were highly regarded as he became a two-way prospect.
That was on full display in Brooklyn, especially as Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the game in scoring with 26 and 29 points, respectively.
As Philadelphia moves to 5-1 on the season, Edgecombe's averages are now 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He leads all rookies in scoring and playmaking, ahead of the two picks before him, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.
Edgecombe is still looking like the early favorite for the Rookie of the Year award. If he continues to produce and ends up winning the award amid such a stacked 2025 draft class, it would give 76ers fans all the more reason to believe that more team success could come with the rookie sensation.