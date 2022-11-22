A True Third has Yet to Emerge for 2023 NBA Draft Class

While obviously unofficial, the first two spots in the 2023 NBA Draft have been all but secured.

Normally, spots crystalize as the season wanes on. Cade Cunningham with a game-sealing three here. Anthony Edwards with a 30-point scoring streak there. But it’s rare to have spots locked this early in the cycle.

But French phenom Victor Wembanyama and dynamo Scoot Henderson left no doubt when they faced off back in October, combining for 65 points in the most star-studded draft showcase of all time.

Now a handful of games through the collegiate season, a true No. 3 has yet to show and separate themselves from the pack. And while it isn't likely that anyone can join the exclusive club currently occupied by Wembanyama and Henderson, there's still a middling tier in between that has the potential for vast talent.

There’s a handful of names that can be thrown into the mix for now. Athletic specimen Amen Thompson, of the Overtime Elite, is one of the more popular names. At 6-foot-7, Thompson possesses some of the best verticality in recent memory, and has a knack for seeing the ball through the hoop.

Baylor’s Keyonte George comes to mind as well. A fiery scorer and energetic player in general, George has showed off his playmaking chops enough to warrant some discussion among the upper ranks.

Brandon Miller, Alabama’s 6-foot-9 wing whose ability to light it up from the outside has taken the basketball world by storm, has garnered looks. And Houston’s Jarace Walker has wowed with his profile, frame and do-it-all style of play.

And then there’s Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. and Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, who have yet to play due to injury but could very well get selected in the upper echelon without seeing the court this season.

Players still have a long, long time to make their move and separate themselves accordingly. But it could very well come down to the order and need on draft night, but with so many talented players in the pool, that won’t be a bad thing for NBA teams.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.