Adriatic League Duo Filip Jovic and Luka Bogavac Make Commitments to Auburn and UNC
If players from KK Mega Basket, the program that helped develop Nikola Jokic, Ivica Zubac, Nikola Topic, and others, are taking NCAA deals, then there is zero reason to see this change in the European basketball development landscape slowing down. Mega Basket, alongside some others, has recently become the gold standard for prospect development. The agent-owned and run club, by Misko Raznatovic, has successfully developed a number of European prospects and helped them get drafted. It offered quality staff and facilities, and a lot of playing time in a solid professional league.
But it can't compete with what NIL brings to the table, and even Raznatovic clearly recognizes that as he has helped secure NCAA opportunities for a number of his clients, including some from Mega Basket. Most recently, forward Filip Jovic and guard Luka Bogavac committed to Auburn and the University of North Carolina, respectively, for the 2025-26 season.
Jovic will be an interesting player to watch. He turned 20 earlier this year and at 6-foot-9 is slightly undersized for center at the NBA level, but for college basketball, it's more than tolerable. Bogavac's skills are also elite. He thrived as a roll man, post option, cutter, and was strong on the offensive glass for Mega last season. He has a good touch inside and finishes through contact very well. He also has a little Boris Diaw in his game too, in that he practically never uses his weak hand, but it doesn't seem to limit him. He creates angles to finish with his dominant hand, even on the weak side.
Bogavac was a solid perimeter scorer for KK Derby last season. He averaged 14.9 points per game on 45/4087 shooting splits and was in the 70th and 80th percentile of pick-and-roll ballhandlers and spot-up scenarios in the Adriatic League per Synergy Sports. At 6-foot-5, he's got a tight handle for his size, is comfortable running pick and roll and dribbling through traffic, and can finish with both hands inside. He lacks explosiveness with his finishing, but his size makes up for that, as does the respect teams have to give his jumpshot.
Bogavac displayed a solid step-back three-pointer last season that he could turn to under pressure and with the shot clock running down. At 21 years old, it's not surprising that Bogavac has a more developed skill set and will likely be a major asset to UNC's offense next season.
Jovic and Bogavac both project to be high-level players for Auburn and UNC from day one. They are proven professionals with established impactful skillsets. They are more recent European prospects to head to the states, but based on how things are going, likely far from the last.
