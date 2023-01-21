Assessing What Teams are in Best Position for Victor Wembanyama Halfway Through the NBA Season

A look at what teams have the best chance of landing french phenom Victor Wembanyama, odds aside.

As we’ve passed the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, the league’s worst teams have begun to separate from the rest of the pack.

Of course, teams can only truly get as high as a 14 percent chance at the French phenoms talents, but they can certainly maximize their chance at that by fielding less-than-adequate talent the rest of the year, be it organically or by design.

Here are the three teams in the best position, odds aside, to land coveted top-prize Victor Wembanyama:

Houston Rockets

After losing to Charlotte earlier this week, the Houston Rockets have declared themselves. The worst team in the NBA.

They’ve lost 12 straight games, and with all the disfunction surrounding their star platers and lineups, show no signs of slowing down now.

Again, Houston will only likely have a 14 percent chance at Wembanyama, but right now they’ve got the best chance at those odds and that’s all we’ve got.

Detroit Pistons

After landing the top pick just two drafts ago, Detroit likely didn’t think they’d find themselves back in the hunt so soon, but here they are.

With star guard Cade Cunningham sidelined likely for the rest of the season, and rookies like Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren now leading the charge, Detroit should have little resistance in grabbing another top pick.

Without Cunningham, their roster just isn’t that talented. They don’t have the luxury of another star (yet, at least) to propel them to wins.

San Antonio Spurs

Perhaps a surprise to not see Charlotte, Orlando or a host of others here, the Spurs are my odds-on favorite to both grab the last 14 percent slot and my personal gut feeling on who lands Wembanyama (based on nothing).

They might have a few more wins currently, but they can really lean into their youth later in the season when players like LaMelo Ball and Paolo Banchero are still generating wins for their respective teams.

By the time it’s all said and done, Wemby may just be a Spur.

