Bailey, Edgecombe or Johnson: Who Should the 76ers Take at No. 3?
As the 2025 NBA Draft draws near, the first two picks seem locked in – Cooper Flagg to Dallas, and Dylan Harper to San Antonio. The third pick, however, is filled with mystery.
The Philadelphia 76ers jumped to the No. 3 overall pick after a hectic draft lottery full of movement, and now have a decision to make on which piece to add to their talented core. It seemed like Rutgers forward Ace Bailey was the lock, but after cancelling workouts with the team, alternative candidates V.J. Edgecombe and Tre Johnson have entered strong consideration.
Here's the case for each prospect:
Ace Bailey
Although Bailey cancelled his workout with the 76ers, that hasn't scared general manager Daryl Morey away in the past, as he's taken Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain with no prior workouts. Bailey has arguably the highest star potential amongst the trio of candidates, combining his versatile shot profile with a lanky 6-foot-7 build.
Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in his freshman campaign, and would be a strong candidate to start alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. His offensive firepower could be much needed during stretches when the 76ers core is out with injuries or rest – a situation seen nearly every season.
V.J. Edgecombe
Edgecombe's uber-athletic profile makes him a perfect candidate to become Philadelphia's lockdown defender alongside the offensive oriented core. As George's days as an elite defender are behind him, the void needs to be filled by a more youthful and explosive presence, such as Edgecombe.
His offensive game is raw, struggling as a one-on-one creator and shooter, but his game is best suited in a complementary role. What better complementary role to play than to three All-Stars? Edgecombe would be at most tasked with the fifth-heaviest offensive workload, and could start his career as an efficient role player.
Tre Johnson
On day one of the regular season, Johnson would be the best offensive prospect of the trio. The freshman led Texas in scoring (19.9 points per game) en route to an NCAA Tournament First Four appearance. He shot a blistering 39.7 percent from 3-point range on a variety of catch-and-shoot and pull-up jumpers, a threat from everywhere beyond the arc.
His thin frame may be questionable next to Maxey and Jared McCain, but the offensive firepower may be too much to pass up on. His offensive skillset is the only of the three prospects that seems to be a lock to complement both Maxey and Embiid's game right away, giving the 76ers another asset to push for a championship in a weak Eastern Conference.