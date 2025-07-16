Paul George Had a Laughable Reason for Why He’d Never Play for Charlotte
A new episode of Podcast P with Paul George was released on Monday, the same day the host underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, according to a new report. George's situation will be reevaluated before training camp, according to Shams Charania.
Meanwhile, on George's podcast he welcomed Baron Davis to discuss a number of topics including LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Davis played three seasons in Charlotte with the Hornets at the start of his career before they moved to New Orleans and eventually became the Pelicans.
Davis told George that Ball needs to become one of the best point guards in the league and lead the team to the playoffs if he wants to carry the franchise back to prominence. That's when George explained why he would never sign with the Hornets.
"If I'm in free agency, I’m not picking Charlotte just because there’s no winning culture there alone," said George. "Regardless, Charlotte's an amazing city, would love to play for it because of the city. I can see myself living there, but it terms of a basketball standpoint, I'm not.... my career over with if I go there."
About a year ago George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, played 41 games and did not make the playoffs. As noted above, he just had another knee surgery.
George was healthy the year before, appearing in 71 regular season games before the Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The two seasons before that he appeared in a total of 86 regular season games, but missed both of the Clippers first round exits in the postseason. In the last decade George's teams have advanced to the second round or further twice.