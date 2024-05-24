Bronny James to Meet with Lakers, Suns
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Bronny James — the son of NBA superstar LeBron James — is set to meet with several teams ahead of next month’s NBA Draft, including the Suns and Lakers.
Phoenix owns the No. 22 pick. Per Charania: “James is among several players in consideration. James has over 10 workout invitations but is expected to only visit a few teams."
Los Angeles, likely the odds-on favorite to land James’ talent with LeBron spending his last few seasons there, owns the No. 17 pick.
Due to his status, James has long been a polarizing prospect in the 2024 draft hemisphere. In 25 games with USC, he scored just 4.8 points, grabbed 2.8 boards and dished 2.1 assists in 19 minutes played. But as a former four-star recruit does have baseline skills that should be translatable to the NBA.
At the NBA Draft Combine, James measted 6-foot-1 1/2 without shoes, but boasted a 6-foot-7 wingspan.
At the combine scrimmages, James helped his stock, scoring 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting in 23 minutes, earning player of the game honors.
In a recent interview, James' agent Rich Paul told Bleacher Report James wouldn't be signing a two-way contract coming out of the draft.
