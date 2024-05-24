NBA Draft

Bronny James to Meet with Lakers, Suns

Bronny James is set to meet with several teams ahead of the NBA Draft.

Derek Parker

May 15, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Bronny James participates in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Bronny James — the son of NBA superstar LeBron James — is set to meet with several teams ahead of next month’s NBA Draft, including the Suns and Lakers.

Phoenix owns the No. 22 pick. Per Charania: “James is among several players in consideration. James has over 10 workout invitations but is expected to only visit a few teams."

Los Angeles, likely the odds-on favorite to land James’ talent with LeBron spending his last few seasons there, owns the No. 17 pick.

Due to his status, James has long been a polarizing prospect in the 2024 draft hemisphere. In 25 games with USC, he scored just 4.8 points, grabbed 2.8 boards and dished 2.1 assists in 19 minutes played. But as a former four-star recruit does have baseline skills that should be translatable to the NBA.

At the NBA Draft Combine, James measted 6-foot-1 1/2 without shoes, but boasted a 6-foot-7 wingspan.

At the combine scrimmages, James helped his stock, scoring 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting in 23 minutes, earning player of the game honors.

In a recent interview, James' agent Rich Paul told Bleacher Report James wouldn't be signing a two-way contract coming out of the draft.

Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the NBA Draft and the Oklahoma City Thunder.