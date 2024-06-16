2024 NBA Draft Superlatives: Top Playmakers
Although true point guards are a bit more rare in today’s game, it’s still very important to have an elite playmaker and floor general on your roster. Having a top-tier playmaker gives you someone who can create easy points when needed, make his teammates around him better and ultimately change the course of a game with everything they control.
Let's take a look at the top playmakers in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Isaiah Collier | USC
Isaiah Collier was at one point viewed as a potential No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, but after an injury, poor team success and other factors, his stock took a bit of a hit. Despite all of that, it’s still clear that Collier is a top playmaker in this year’s draft. He has great court vision, velocity on his passes and is very accurate. His ability to consistently pressure the rim also generates more open shots for his teammates due to how much attention he draws when he gets two feet into the paint.
Juan Nunez | Ratiopharm Ulm
Juan Nunez could have entered in last year’s draft, but ultimately elected to wait another year before making a decision on the NBA. The 6-foot-5 lead guard is one of the top young passers in all of Spain. His ability to consistently make advanced reads is next to none and he has some legit wizardry with some of the passes he’s able to make. Although he doesn’t do a lot of things well at an NBA level, his playmaking ability might be enough to find himself on a roster when he elects to remain in the draft.
Nikola Topic | KK Crvena zvezda
Just one year ago, Nikola Topic wasn’t really seen on many draft boards and it wasn’t even thought of him potentially being a top-ten pick in a draft. Now the 6-foot-7 lead guard has made a ton of noise with his high-level playmaking chops and elite rim pressure. The combination of his size, vision and rim pressure allows him to locate the open teammate quite often. He can make the advanced read and consistently create efficient offense for his team.
