NBA Draft Philosophy: Young Centers Can be Cheap Impact Players Early
It seems every season, one of the key positions that teams are looking to add is center. Whether that’s in free agency on value deals, or more desperately at the trade deadline, talent near the rim is key.
Adding veteran centers on cheaper free agent deals or trading for a fringe starter at the deadline can prove to be a difference maker. It’s one of the strategies that can work.
But even then, we’ve seen just as much — if not more — success from teams who add quality center depth in the draft. Often times, young centers in the NBA are able to make a very early impact.
This goes beyond even players like Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, who are franchise-altering talents. This also goes for players selected later in the lottery and even into the back half of the first round.
Look at Dereck Lively, who was selected by the Dallas Mavericks during the 2023 NBA Draft and is one of their most important players on this NBA Finals run. The year prior, in the 2022 NBA Draft, centers like Jalen Duren, Mark Williams and Walker Kessler were instant impact rookies for their respective teams.
With this in mind, there’s a growing trend that would suggest teams who are looking to add a center to their roster — whether a starter or high-impact backup — can do so in the draft. Although free agency and trades are still options, they’re not the only ones. Rookie centers can be impactful and important in the modern NBA from day one.
In the 2024 NBA Draft specifically, this opportunity will be there for several teams. This is a center-heavy draft, with more than half a dozen bigs projected to be taken in the first round.
- Alex Sarr
- Donovan Clingan
- Kel’el Ware
- Kyle Filipowski
- Yves Missi
- Zach Edey
- DaRon Holmes
There’s other bigger forwards who can play some five on top of this list, too.
In short, whether teams are looking to compete now or in the future, they should consider taking centers in the first round even with the league being perimeter-oriented.
