2024 NBA Draft: Second Batch of Green Room Invites Announced
The National Basketball Association has reportedly issued 21 Green Room invites to the 2024 NBA Draft. These invites allow the prospect and their families to enjoy the draft live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY walking across the stage to meet the commissioner and jump into their first media car wash going from station to station answering pop quizzes about their new NBA homes.
An exhilarating part of the invite is not just the red carpet treatment, but rather the indication that a draft room invite means the league views the invitee as a near lock for a top selection. The league, their media partner nor the prospect wants egg on their face with a draft night slide.
While there are cases of it, it is more important now than ever to nail the invites as the league splits up the first and second rounds between two days and venues, With Round 2 held at ESPN's Seaport District Studios.
The NBA reportedly issued 12 Green Room invites earlier this week on Friday ESPN's Jonathan Givony released nine more with the expectation of the NBA adding an additional four next week ahead of the draft.
Purdue's Zach Edey was a shocking prospect to decline his green room invite in favor of watching the festivities with his friends and family at Purdue. Edey is viewed as a first-round lock, and this decision to decline the invite shouldn't be read into much.
Prospects Invited in Batch 2:
- Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
- Kyle Filipowski, Duke
- Johnny Furphy, Kansas
- Yvs Missi, Baylor
- Isaiah Collier, USC
- Kyshawn George, Miami
- Jared McCain, Duke
- Nikola Jokic, Serbia
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.