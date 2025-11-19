Caleb Wilson Continues Stellar Season With Dominant Performance vs. Navy

North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson has terrorized his opponents on both ends of the floor to begin the season.

He’s dunked everything, secured every 50-50 ball and has been a force as a help-side defender. On Tuesday night, he did plenty of the same in a bout against Navy.

In Wilson’s fifth game of the season, he scored 23 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added seven stocks (steals + blocks).

The 6-foot-10 forward looked like a man amongst boys every time he was near the ball. He did the majority of his work on the low block, where he was able to take advantage of mismatches against more petite and less athletic players. Wilson made himself available early in possessions to receive post touches and used his length, footwork and quickness to execute.

What stood out most was how consistently he established a position before the Navy’s defense had time to react. Wilson sealed defenders deep, created easy passing windows for his guards, and attacked with a confidence rarely seen from a freshman big man. Even when the ball didn’t find him, his activity forced Navy to shade extra help toward the paint, opening space for the rest of North Carolina’s offense.

The freshman’s athleticism popped, especially in transition, where he used long strides and unique movement patterns to finish over defenders. He finished with seven dunks, bringing his total for the season to 24. Each one felt like a momentum swing, a physical reminder of just how overwhelming he can be when he gets downhill. His ability to turn defense into offense—grabbing a rebound or deflecting a pass and instantly sprinting the floor—continuously put pressure on Navy’s backline.

The one area where Wilson struggled offensively, as he has to begin the season, was his finishing on non-dunk attempts. He shot 0-3 on layups against Navy and is shooting 25 percent overall. His finishing touch should improve as the season progresses, but early signs align with pre-NCAA concerns. Still, the volume and quality of the looks he’s generating suggest improvement is more a matter of reps than ability.

Wilson’s motor and athleticism translated to the defensive end as well. The forward's length and foot speed allow him to cover a ton of ground, get his hands in passing lanes and close off the rim when players drive or try to post him up. His rotations were crisp, his contests were timely, and his presence alone changed how Navy approached the lane. Through five games, Wilson has firmly established himself as North Carolina’s most disruptive two-way force.