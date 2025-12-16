TCU Sophomore David Punch Continues Breakout 2025-26 Campaign

Despite an early loss to the New Orleans Privateers, the TCU basketball team has had a solid start to the 2025-26 campaign.

The team sits at 7-3 on the season following a Monday-night victory against Incarnate Word, another Division I program in the Lone Star State. The Horned Frogs have notched wins against then-No. 10 Florida, Wisconsin and North Texas, among others, while falling by two points at the hands of Notre Dame, and by four points to current No. 2-ranked Michigan.

After an early-season slip up, one of the main catalysts for TCU's success has been a breakout season from sophomore forward David Punch.

Heading into Monday's matchup with the Cardinals, Punch was averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range. The second-year standout added to those totals against UIW.

In a 69-65 win, Punch tallied a team-high 17 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line. The Horned Frogs' star also chipped in an assist and 5 blocks while committing just one turnover.

Jamie Dixon says David Punch willed TCU to the win tonight. Said Punch is becoming a bigger voice in the huddle and more of a leader. — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) December 16, 2025

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 246 pounds, Punch may not have the ideal height for an interior player at the next level, but seems to have the strength and skill to make up for not being as tall as other big men.

Additionally, Punch will have to improve as a perimeter shooter to earn a spot in the NBA, but his combination of size and versatility should help the sophomore garner attention from scouts.

Punch has seen vast statistical improvement from his freshman year in 2024-25, when he averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 27 starts and 32 appearances.

Of course, it is still early in the season, and TCU has yet to play the best of its competition, but that could give Punch an opportunity to boost his draft even more as the year progresses. The Horned Frogs will meet Baylor, Kansas, Arizona and BYU in consecutive matchups to open Big 12 play, pitting the talented sophomore against a handful of high-level NBA prospects.

If Punch performs well in those contests, he should receive even more attention from scouts and national media members.

If Punch's rebounding and defensive skills translate, he should be able to find a home at the next level in one of the coming draft classes.

