Cam Whitmore Makes Productive Collegiate Debut for Villanova

Projected lottery pick Cam Whitmore made his long-awaited college debut versus Oklahoma on Saturday.

After suffering a thumb injury in the pre-season, Whitmore missed Villanova’s first seven games. He saw a productive debut, however, scoring seven points in just 20 minutes, tacking on three steals and three rebounds. Perhaps more importantly, Villanova found their third win of the season, 70-66, over the Sooners.

Whitmore finished 3-for-7 from the field and just 1-for-4 from beyond the arc, despite his first shot being a step-back 3-pointer.

At 6-foot-7, Whitmore is set to be one of the more dynamic players in all of college basketball, and will be drafted accordingly.

While there are certainly worse injuries to be had, there was a caveat with Whitmore’s injury, him being a high-flying forward who uses strength and power rather than skill and finesse.

In accordance with that, Whitmore’s ranged shooting was likely his top swing skill, something that could be hampered by a thumb injury.

The Villanova wing has likely already set his eyes on on the top ten due to potential alone, but if he can function well from beyond the perimeter, the sky is the limit.

The Wildcats are back in action on Dec. 7 with a matchup against Pennsylvania. And Whitmore's play will something that will continue to be monitored by NBA scouts.

