Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson to Face off in Battle of Opposite Styles

The Duke versus North Carolina rivalry is always one worth tuning in for, and this year brings intrigue in the NBA Draft space.

Two of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft cycle, Duke’s Cameron Boozer and UNC’s Caleb Wilson, will put their stylistic differences to the test against one another at 5:30 p.m. CT in Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC.

The projected No. 3 and 4 picks at the upcoming draft by most pundits, both Boozer and Wilson are likely to play the four at the next level. The difference being their natural athleticism, and subsequent play styles.

Boozer stands at 6-foot-10, and relies more on skill and touch than pure athleticism. He’s a fine athlete in his own right with immense strength and a physicality, but is slightly more stiff laterally.

Even still, he’s been a dominant force through the Blue Devils’ season, averaging 23.3 points on 58% shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game en route to National Player of the Year buzz.

Cameron Boozer is the epitome of consistency; it’s hard to talk much towards his game because everything that’s been said juat applies game in and game out.



Doing it night in and night in is exactly what differentiates players at the next level.



pic.twitter.com/r2CbxIar62 — Point Made: Scouting & Film Room (@PointMadeLiam) February 1, 2026

Wilson came into the season without that level of buzz, but quickly carved a path with high-intensity play. At around 6-foot-10, he’s rangy and has great vertical pop, able to slam most everything.

He too has been the picture of consistency and impact, averaging 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s shot 58% from the floor.

Caleb Wilson is special. PFs shouldn’t be this nimble. pic.twitter.com/eCLUbnvbKo — DraftCasual (Quan) (@DraftCasual) January 22, 2026

Right now, Boozer feels like the more versatile bet, with slightly better processing and passing skill, and mainly his 3-point shooting, which is a clear advantage. He's shooting the ball at a 38% clip on good volume from beyond the arc right now, trumping Wilson's 25% on low volume.

Still, if Wilson can continue to develop — nearly a given, seeing as he's still just 19 — he could have the higher ceiling with better tools. He's more athletic, longer, has great passing feel himself, and shows interesting jump-shooting that hasn't yet been consistent.

To this point, Boozer is likely the higher-ranked of the two prospects, having come in with top-three stock and doing little to dissuade scouts and decision-makers of that. Though those that slant more toward natural athleticism could certainly view Wilson higher.

One game isn’t likely to shift opinions massively, but both prospects could certainly help their stock with a good outing against the other.

Duke currently sits at No. 4 on the season with just one loss at 21-1. North Carolina ranks No. 14, riding a four-game win-streak.