NBA Draft: Where the Race to Become League’s No. 1 Pick Stands

It was known throughout much of the 2025 NBA Draft’s cycle whose name we would hear first on draft night. And that’s only been confirmed by Cooper Flagg’s quick dominance with the Dallas Mavericks.

The 2026 class has largely been different, offering three No. 1-level players, all of which have ranging opinions from fans and NBA decision-makers alike.

So where does the race to become No. 1 actually stand?

On Saturday afternoon, two of the top-tier prospects faced off for the first time this season, giving us at least more information, though questions still flew following the game.

Darryn Peterson’s Jayhawks bested AJ Dybantsa’s Cougars, though it wasn’t without intrigue. The first half was all KU, though Peterson wouldn’t play much in the second half, and Dybantsa would catch a small rhythm. Peterson finished with 18 points and three steals, all garnered in the first half of play, and Dybantsa would course-correct for 17 points on 50% overall and from three, though it was a quiet night for his standards.

Darryn Peterson was HOOPIN’ in the first half vs. No. 13 BYU 😦



🔥 18 PTS

🔥 6-7 FG

🔥 3 STL pic.twitter.com/nQ3GvkHFpP — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2026

While early highlights leaned heavily in favor of Peterson, the second half would highlight just what makes his case so murky: availability. And Dybantsa’s decision-making and defensive questions continued to pop up throughout.

Duke forward Cameron Boozer also came into the season in the conversation, and has done little to dissuade that notion. He’s averaging 23.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 59% overall and 38% from three.

He’s been a force at simply winning basketball, driving Blue Devils’ wins with interior production and all-around play. Though it seems few NBA executives have come around on his No. 1 case in the last few months.

ESPN recently polled 20 NBA scouts and executives, with 12 voting for Peterson, eight voting Dybantsa and zero saying Boozer.

Still, Boozer is sure to have his suitors in NBA front offices due to his size, strength and polish at such a young age.

Overall, it feels like Peterson currently has the best mix of skills needed to go No. 1 in 2026, and displace a few other talented players. He passes the eye test at 6-foot-6 with an effortless perimeter game, and should have the athletic tools to eventually become an elite driver. Pair that with his defense, and he could be a piece NBA teams build around.

Dybantsa trails just behind with sky-high upside as a premier 6-foot-9 athlete, and Boozer appears to land at No. 3. Though where they'll ultimately land will be heavily dependent on where teams fall.