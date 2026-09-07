Checking in on All 15 Active No. 1 NBA Draft Picks

Given players' increasing resilience, there's currently numerous active No. 1 picks in the NBA, dating back to drafts over 20 years ago.

With AJ Dybantsa having been selected first overall in the 2026 draft and Ben Simmons re-joining the NBA, there are now 15 No. 1 picks in the league, nearly enough to make up an entire roster. Below, we'll check in on where active No. 1 picks are at in their career:

LeBron James, 76ers (2003)

There’s little more that needs to be said of 41-year-old LeBron James’ career, though his recent move to Philadelphia from LA was league-altering for certain. With Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid, the 76ers are sure to make waves.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks (2011)

Guard Kyrie Irving missed the entirely of last season due to a major injury suffered two postseasons ago, but is set to make his return next season in the Mavericks’ new-look core.

Anthony Davis, Wizards (2012)

Sent to Dallas in the now-infamous Luka Doncic trade, Anthony Davis only suited up a few games for the Mavericks, and was then dealt to the Wizards. It’s not a guarantee he’ll remain a part of Washington’s core, but it is an interesting group.

Andrew Wiggins, Heat (2014)

Andrew Wiggins carved himself into a championship-level role player with the Warriors, and is now apart of an exciting Heat squad that has added former two-time MVP and champion Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks (2015)

Karl-Anthony Towns began his career in Minnesota, but will be remembered by New York forever, having helped bring a championship last season.

Ben Simmons, Kings (2016)

Ben Simmons took a short hiatus from the NBA, but has now signed on to play for the Kings on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. He’s dealt with injuries through his career, but did peak as a three-time All-Star and and game-impactor for the 76ers.

Deandre Ayton, Wizards (2018)

The Lakers sent Deandre Ayton to the Wizards this offseason, cementing a trio of No. 1 picks in Washington. Ayton played impactful basketball en route to the Finals once, but it now looked at more as a depth piece.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans (2019)

One of the most anticipated draft picks ever, Zion Wiliamson remains with the Pelicans, though he hasn’t yet lived up to his generational moniker. Last season, he did cross the 60-games played threshold for the third time in his career, potentially marking some consistency moving forward.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves (2020)

Drafted first six years ago, there were questions surrounding Anthony Edwards that have all been answered by his stellar play. He’s ascended to superstardom in the league, and remains one of the top players in the NBA, having led the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons (2021)

The Pistons were devoid of top-tier talent for some time, but that changed when Cade Cunningham joined up. Last season, he led Detroit to the No. 1 seed, and will look to do so again next season.

Paolo Banchero, Magic (2022)

Paolo Banchero has seen a rollercoaster four seasons in the NBA, toggling between upcoming superstar and a questionable player to build a franchise around. Regardless, he’s still massively talented and the focal point of the Orlando Magic presently.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs (2023)

Victor Wembanyama just capped his third season, making the All-Star and All-NBA team and winning Defensive Player of the Year, all while leading the Spurs to the NBA Finals. There’s little doubt he’ll be back soon.

Zaccharie Risacher, Mavericks (2024)

Zaccharie Risacher was dealt to the Mavericks in a three-team deal in late-July, an essential buy-low on Dallas’ end. Risacher was the top pick in a class seemingly without top talents, but still hasn’t been able to find his footing through two seasons.

Cooper Flagg, Mavericks (2025)

Cooper Flagg is the reigning Rookie of the Year, having battled and won against former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel. He blasted off from Game 1 in Dallas, and will now press forward with a few new additions, notably getting Irving back and Risacher.

AJ Dybantsa, Wizards (2026)

Taken first months ago, AJ Dybantsa finally gives the Wizards the top-tier talent they’ve been searching for the last few drafts. With Trae Young, Davis and a host of young talents, they could make noise in the East.