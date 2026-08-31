NBA Rookies who Could Soon Become Cornerstones 

The NBA Draft is largely about infusing the league with talent. Helping bad teams to become better by nabbing the top incoming talent with which they can build around.

The ’26 class was one of the best in some time, with as many as four No. 1-level talents. Oftentimes, No. 1 picks become franchise cornerstones — players that can be the sole focus of team-building, leading the charge on both ends.

In a historically deep class, there’s sure to be a few cornerstone-type players, meaning several teams are about to change drastically.

There aren’t likely to be any surprises, but below are prospects who could soon become the focal point for their respective teams, if they’re not already:

The No. 1 overall pick, AJ Dybantsa is an easy shoo-in as a cornerstone-esque talent. He stands at around 6-foot-10, though largely plays on the wing and scores at any level.

Dybantsa is one of the best-ever offensive prospects, able to get downhill and handle with size, length and athleticism, create shots in the midrange at will, and he’s consistently improved from 3-point land.

The Wizards’ leading scorer last season was CJ McCollum, who’s now an Atlanta Hawk. Meaning that Dybantsa is potentially already the most talented offensive prospect on the roster, and will become the focal point soon enough.

Former Kansas guard Darryn Peterson saw a topsy-turvy season with the Jayhawks, but still managed to hear his name second overall behind his combination of offensive-firepower and defensive upside.

Now, he joins a Jazz squad primed for a big jump in the West, armed with win-now talent and still-improving young prospects.

Peterson’s ascendance to the top of the Jazz’s pecking order isn’t a sure thing given how talented the roster is now, but he’s still the second overall pick and has superstar potential. If he can prove early on that he’s capable, it won’t take much of a shift for Utah to prioritize their newest draftee.

Cameron Boozer proved everything he needed to in his lone season with Duke, cementing himself as one of the greatest collegiate freshman of all time in putting up wild stats and leading the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight. The Grizzlies were happy to land him at No. 3.

Boozer is a different type of cornerstone in that he doesn’t simply add an offensive punch. While he’s a legitimate inside and perimeter scorer, those aren’t necessarily his best skills. He’s an elite two-way rebounder, one of the best passing big men seen in some time, and he possesses immense feel for the game.

Given the state of the Grizzlies’ roster, Boozer is now the cornerstone piece, though it could look differently from those they are more specific to build around.