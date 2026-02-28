College Basketball: Previewing Tomorrow Night's Gonzaga-St. Mary's Matchup

This weekend's slate of college basketball is one filled with many exciting matchups, including Virginia-Duke, Vanderbilt-Kentucky, Texas Tech-Iowa State, Nebraska-USC, Alabama-Tennessee, Villanova-St. John's, Arkansas-Florida, and Gonzaga-St. Mary's.

Let's take a look at who to watch in tomorrow night's Gonzaga-St. Mary's matchup.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

The top two players to watch for the Bulldogs are Braden Huff and Mario Saint-Suprey.

Mario Saint-Suprey

Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) shoots the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3 freshman is averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 51% at the rim (55 attempts), 31% on non-rim twos (45 attempts), 45% from three (89 attempts | 7.5 three point attempts per 100 possessions), and 89% from the free throw line (63 attempts) in 22.3 minutes per game.

Additionally, Saint-Suprey is recording a 23.9 assist percentage, 3.4 steal percentage, and a 0.6 block percentage. While the numbers inside the arc could improve, the sharpshooting playmaking guard is someone to monitor -- especially when 51.2% of his made field goals this season have been unassisted.

Braden Huff

Jan 8, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) celebrates after a play against the Santa Clara Broncos in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 89-77. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Huff is a 6-foot-10 big who's averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 stocks per game while shooting 78.1% at the rim (96 attempts), 61.8% on non-rim twos (102 attempts), 33.3% from three (21 attempts), and is a career 60.8% free throw shooter (143 attempts).

He's also recording an impressive 12.4 offensive rebound percentage. While his shot could improve, the touch inside the arc is statistically evident, as is his production as both a scorer and rebounder.

Other players to monitor for the Bulldogs are 6-foot junior Braeden Smith and 6-foot-7 freshman Davis Fogle.

Saint Mary's Gaels

Mikey Lewis

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The main player to watch for St. Mary's is sophomore guard Mikey Lewis. He's averaging 13.4 points, 2.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 stocks per game while shooting 47.5% at the rim (101 attempts), 33.8% on non-rim twos (74 attempts), 36.1% from three (158 attempts), and 87.1% from the free throw line (85 attempts). While the finishing numbers need to improve, he's still a player to watch as the season progresses.

Other players to monitor on Saint Mary's include 7-foot-1 senior Harry Wessels and 6-foot-7 freshman Dillan Shaw.

No. 9 Gonzaga and Saint Mary's tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT from University Credit Pavillion in Moraga, CA. The game will be streamed on ESPN. The Bulldogs stand at 26-2 so far on the season with just one loss in the WCC, with the Gaels just behind at 26-4 and two losses in conference play.