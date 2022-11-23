College Stock Watch: Arkansas’ Ricky Council IV

At this point in the college season, nearly every team has played upwards of five contests. While it’s not a large enough sample size to start making bold projections, there’s certainly trends beginning to emerge.

Especially as it relates to future draft prospects, we’ve gotten a ton of tape to begin diving into. As such, draft boards are already being shaken up.

Whose stock has risen? What about fallen?

This week, we look at the draft stock of Ricky Council IV based on recent play.

Ricky Council IV (Arkansas | Guard)

Stock: Rising

Season Stats: 19.0 PPG | 3.4 APG | 3.4 RPG

After winning American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year last season at Wichita State, Council has been given an increased opportunity this season at Arkansas. In fact, he’s been the Razorbacks’ top scorer and has started in every game to this point.

With this larger role, Council has done nothing but thrived and risen to the occasion.

In nearly every single one of Cerebro Sports’ advanced metrics, he’s having the best season of his career. This is a promising sign, as he’s gradually improved as his college career has gone on.

In his most recent game, which was a matchup against the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays, Council poured in 24 points to go along with three seals and three assists. He was arguably the best player on the floor for Arkansas, which is a team loaded with talent.

It’s worth noting that Council has been doing this in the absence of freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. to this point. When he recovers from his knee injury, there’s a good chance Smith emerges as the Razorbacks’ leading scorer and shot taker.

This could directly impact the production of Council, but it’s unclear by how much.

Regardless, the talent Council has shown as a 6-foot-6 guard has been extremely impressive this season. He’s scoring from all three levels and has only increased his draft stock early in the season.

At this rate, there’s a real chance Ricky Council IV hears his name called on the night of the 2023 NBA Draft.

