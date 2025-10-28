Collin Murray-Boyles Scores 19, First NBA Points in Raptors' Loss
The Toronto Raptors are still rebuilding, evident in their 1-3 start to the season. They have plenty of promising pieces, but they aren't quite a playoff lock yet. The Raptors could still make some noise in a weak Eastern Conference, but for now, they're developing talent.
Toronto suffered its third defeat of the season against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, losing 121-103. RJ Barrett's 25 points were no match for Victor Wembanyama's 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Youth was certainly an emphasis between these two teams, as rookies took the floor on both sides. Dylan Harper was the most notable 2025 lottery selection on the floor with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. However, Toronto's rookie outplayed the No. 2 pick.
Collin Murray-Boyles, the No. 9 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, finished with 19 points, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block in just 24 minutes of action. He shot 7-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 from three.
Murray-Boyles finally scored his first NBA points against the Spurs after failing to score in the team's previous game against the Dallas Mavericks. In 13 minutes, he shot 0-for-4, a tough start to the regular season.
However, the South Carolina product certainly didn't disappoint in San Antonio. Murray-Boyles was active on all parts of the floor, getting key defensive stops while putting himself in the right spots on offense. Off the bench, he was the game's fourth-leading scorer behind Barrett, Wembanyama and Stephon Castle (22 points).
Murray-Boyles was drafted into a solid Raptors core. The youth movement features the likes of Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, Jamal Shead and a few more. Toronto isn't winning, and hasn't been over the last few seasons, but at least there is a foundation in place. Murray-Boyles only emphasizes that as a 20-year-old rookie.
Coming into the league, the 6-foot-7 forward drew a lot of comparisons to Julius Randle and Aaron Gordon. He can extend his range quite a bit, but he also isn't afraid to put the ball on the floor. Murray-Boyles has a knack for getting second-chance points and going up strong in the paint against taller defenders.
The Raptors should give the rookie more opportunities as the season moves along. Toronto can make a push for the postseason in a depleted conference while also developing its players. Murray-Boyles has seemingly found himself within the rotation early in the season.