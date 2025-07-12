Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper Shine in Mavericks-Spurs Bout
On Saturday, the top two picks from the 2025 NBA Draft faced off in a Summer League bout between the Mavericks and Spurs.
Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, the league’s top pick weeks ago, had already played in one Summer League contest. Spurs’ guard Dylan Harper, who trailed Flagg at No. 2, had yet to don a San Antonio jersey.
Both players performed well, with Harper on a minutes restriction.
Flagg saw a bounce-back after seeing a slow offensive performance in his first game with just 5-for-21 shooting. Against the Spurs, he finished with a game-high 31 points, doing so on near-50% shooting from the field. He let out a smile after his first triple fell true, and finished shooting 33% from beyond the arc.
All in all, Flagg also managed four rebounds, one assists and a block, playing plenty of his patented defense, too.
Harper was similarly good, though he played in just 20 minutes of action. He managed to score 16 points on 5-for-12 shooting, adding six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
The jumbo guard stayed true to his nature against the Mavericks, getting out in transition, cutting and finding creative pathways downhill in the half court. He failed to make an impact from beyond the arc, shooting 0-for-4, but still managed an impactful performance that helped the Spurs cruise to a seven-point win.
Both Flagg and Harper are set to infuse their new squads with young talent, and project to be longtime stars in the NBA down the road.