The Best Fits for the Mavericks at the 2026 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks are in an interesting position, with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg showing obvious stardom, but the rest of the roster on a separate timeline.

Owning only its 2026 first in terms of capital, it seems the Mavericks will be pushing for a solid pick at this year’s draft. Dallas currently sits in the reverse nine-seed at 14-24, and it seems likely they’ll stay there given they won’t be bad enough to contend for the top pick, but likely won’t have enough in the tank to contend for the postseason either.

Even accounting for star Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks could stand to bet on handling help in the long-term. Here are three potential draft options for the Mavericks in that range:

Labaron Philon, Alabama

As a fringe top-10 prospect and ball-dominant guard, Alabama’s Labaron Philon is sure to be one of the more popular fits among pundits.

And for good reason. Philon stands at 6-foot-4, has a tight handle, and has near-doubled his production in his sophomore season. His 21.3 points on 54% shooting overall speak to his skill as a scorer, and he’s been solid as a play-maker and defender, too.

Labaron Philon’s offensive evolution has been one of the quiet storylines of Alabama’s season. His year-over-year shooting leap has been nothing short of remarkable:



- 31.5% 3P —> 40.4% 3P

- 3.4 3PA/g —> 5.1 3PA/g

- 55.5% TS —> 66.6% TS



PG1? pic.twitter.com/8Stc5eI4sI — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) December 14, 2025

Philon would fill the lead guard role alongside Flagg for the foreseeable future, initiating offense, but potentially thriving in some ancillary ways as well.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Averaging 20 points and six assists on 49% shooing overall and 43% shooting from three has put Darius Acuff Jr. in rare air for a true freshman.

He’s the next in line of talented guards under Arkansas head coach John Calipari, and he’s shown genuine stardom so far in his tenure with the Razorbacks. He’s looked far more poised than a true freshman, showing off solid ball-handling and versatile shot-making.

There will be rightful questions about Acuff’s size, athleticism and off-ball impact, though several are being answered by just how good he’s been anyways.

Freshman Darius Acuff showing out in SEC play 🔥 This is Acuff's second consecutive game with 25+ points 👀



26 PTS | 9 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/8AkAUY86sB — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 8, 2026

Acuff would be a star bet, which wouldn’t be the worst thing alongside Flagg in the backcourt.

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz is another top point guard prospect, though one with a slightly different skillset.

He doesn’t have a lengthy history of high-major impact, but is off to a solid start at 18 points per game on 50% shooting, with 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals to boot.

Bennett Stirtz is like a robot who is programmed to maximize a possession.



Impeccable pace and understanding of leverage.



He doesn’t make mistakes and is an every down back.



Move to high-major hasn’t phased him a bit. pic.twitter.com/c4Ansjp6ft — Latif Love (@realLatifLove) November 15, 2025

He’s a great handler, able to wear out pick-and-rolls, but his claim to fame will be his ability to thrive without the basketball. Which could especially be big given Flagg can handle and initiate.

Stirtz’ is on the older side at 22-years-old, though Dallas might not be picky about taking on younger prospects.