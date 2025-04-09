Dailyn Swain's Outlook for the 2026 NBA Draft
This offseason, former Xavier combo forward Dailyn Swain transferred to Texas to follow head coach Sean Miller to Austin, becoming the team's first portal transfer commitment and forming one of the first building blocks for Miller's new roster.
The incoming junior received some second-round draft buzz for this summer due to his frame, driving ability, and defensive prowess, but ultimately decided to return to the college ranks in an attempt to boost his stock.
Standing at 6-foot-8, Swain has excellent size for his position, and scored 11.0 points, grabbed 5.5 rebounds, and dished 2.6 dimes while shooting 53% from the field last season. He's a true two-way wing, one that can defend the perimeter as well as switch onto post players if required to do so while also providing rim pressure and physicality on the other end of the floor.
Though not a threat to score from beyond the arc, shooting just 25%, he is extremely effective as a driver – his handle, which is elite for his position, helps him to get to the rim, where he takes 77% of his shots. His ability to slash directly impacts his ability to facilitate as a secondary passer, boasting an assist rate of 17.6% last season and allowing him to be a crucial part of Xavier's offense.
He is very coordinated, able to finish through contact because of his balance and strength. This combination of attributes makes Swain extremely valuable in transition, where he scores 1.175 points per shot, ranking him in the 98th percentile in that category.
Given these attributes, what kind of season would it require for Swain to become a first-round type of prospect? It starts with his jump shot, where he was just 7-for-28 from three this past year. Obviously, shooting as a swing skill is common and not often something that can be as easily remedied as one might assume. However, is he's able to steadily put pressure on perimeter defenders with the threat of driving and kicking, he can make up for this lack of outside shooting and still be a valuable player at the next level.
The ideal season for Swain would be something like or Nique Clifford from Colorado State, a "Swiss Army Knife" type of wing that can handle multiple responsibilities, including ball handling in the pick-and-roll as well as being a defensive stopper. Another good outcome could be Sion James, more in his Tulane role than his Duke role. If he can improve his three-point shot, Swain could find himself in the first round next summer.