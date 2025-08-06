What Braylon Mullins Brings to UConn Basketball
Since 1999, the Connecticut Huskies are the gold standard for college basketball, winning six national titles in that span with several other elite teams throughout. They have had legendary runs, including the 2011 team with "Cardiac" Kemba Walker, and back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 under head coach Dan Hurley.
Last season, the Huskies went 24-11 overall, losing a heartbreaker to the eventual champion Florida Gators in the Round of 32. They did have a player drafted in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft in wing Liam McNeeley, who was a one-and-done taken 29th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.
This year, they bring back most of last year's talent aside from the aforementioned McNeeley, but also add a few very talented prep pieces in center Eric Reibe, guard Jacob Furphy, and the subject of this piece, shooting guard/wing Braylon Mullins, a highly skilled scorer from Greenfield-Central HS in Illinois.
A McDonald's All-American and one of the top recruits in the country, Mullins is a dynamic shooter that can score from all three levels. Ranked 15th by Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the fifth-ranked shooting guard in his class and first-ranked player in the state of Indiana. He received a five-star score from most recruiting services, placing him firmly near the top of a totally loaded 2025 class.
Possessing great size at 6-foot-5, he is the type of player that can contribute from day one, even on a team full of veterans like guard Solo Ball, wing Jaylin Stewart, forwards Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed, and Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr.
Though he may not start, he will likely play a sixth-man kind of role given the competition at his position with Stewart and Ball. Still, he will be a hugely important piece of the lineup, a sharpshooter that can come in and immediately space the floor.
For a team that can already shoot well given the abilities of Ball and potentially Karaban (if he can return to form), Mullins provides even more weapons for Dan Hurley. What stands out is his versatility offensively – he can come off of screens and connect from deep, as well as do so off the dribble, in transition, and when guarded closely. His contested shooting ability is one of his greatest assets.
Combining this with his solid handle and ability to finish at the rim, Mullins is an all-around threat to score the ball from anywhere on the floor. If he can perform up to the level of his potential within Dan Hurley's intricate offense, he will hear his name called in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.